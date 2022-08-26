What did Pete Arredondo do? Uvalde school Police Chief fired three months after Robb Elementary shooting

Pete Arredondo, the police chief who was heavily criticized for his response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, was fired by the Uvalde School District on Wednesday.

On May 24, 2022, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos non-fatally shot his grandmother before traveling to Robb Elementary School. At the school, he allegedly killed 21 people and injured 17 others in one of the deadliest school shootings in Texas history.

BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ @mmpadellan The Uvalde School Board fired Police Chief Pete Arredondo, finally.



The public condemned Police Chief Arredondo for what has been perceived as a lackluster response to the shooting. Arredondo's officers are accused of having waited in the hallway while the alleged gunman shot the children and the school staff in the classrooms. CBS reported that the gunman was in the school for over an hour before he was confronted and shot by Uvalde authorities.

Pete Arredondo's response to the Uvalde massacre

Pete Arredondo has been on leave from his position since June 2022. The Guardian reported that due to several dissatisfied calls made by citizens concerning Pete Arredondo's response to the shooting, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District held a vote to determine whether or not he would continue to serve in the position. A unanimous vote among the board of trustees established that he would be fired.

Dash Dobrofsky @DashDobrofsky The Uvalde School Police Chief, Pete Arredondo, was just terminated from his post. Arredondo refused to apologize, and claimed his “rights were violated.” No. The 19 kids who lost their lives had their rights violated. The school board unanimously voted him out. Good riddance. The Uvalde School Police Chief, Pete Arredondo, was just terminated from his post. Arredondo refused to apologize, and claimed his “rights were violated.” No. The 19 kids who lost their lives had their rights violated. The school board unanimously voted him out. Good riddance.

Pete Arredondo did not show up to the meeting. Through his attorney, George Hyde, he said his decision was based on the fact that he would not be allowed to attend while armed with a gun. He claimed that, as he had received death threats, this lack of protection would put his life in jeopardy.

Ricky Davila @TheRickyDavila Now that Pete Arredondo has been officially fired as Uvalde’s Police Chief, he should be stripped of his pension, sued and criminally charged with negligent homicide. Now that Pete Arredondo has been officially fired as Uvalde’s Police Chief, he should be stripped of his pension, sued and criminally charged with negligent homicide.

In an official statement, George Hyde wrote:

“Chief Arredondo will not participate in his own illegal and unconstitutional public lynching."

The statement also claimed that Pete Arredondo is ultimately being set up as a 'sacrificial lamb', as he was not primarily responsible. This contradicts the statement of Colonel Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, who said that the response of officers during the attack was Arredondo's responsibility.

Hyde argued that, on the contrary, Arredondo should be commended for stopping the perpetrator of the Uvalde massacre.

He wrote:

"Chief Arredondo is a leader and a courageous officer who with all of the other law enforcement officers who responded to the scene, should be celebrated for the lives saved, instead of vilified for those they couldn't reach in time."

𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 @antifaoperative Never forget that Greg Abbott helped Pete Arredondo cover up what happened in Uvalde. Never forget that Greg Abbott helped Pete Arredondo cover up what happened in Uvalde.

According to CBS, after the unanimous vote, many parents cheered and cried out of emotion. Others loudly yelled out "Coward!" in reference to Arredondo.

While Arredondo had previously justified his response to the Uvalde shooting, he eventually admitted in a public statement that several mistakes had been made. His hearing had been delayed twice in the last 3 months.

Edited by Babylona Bora