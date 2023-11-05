What is Psilocybin? Culprit in $8.5 million Connecticut psychedelic mushroom bust revealed

A tip-off for police about an alleged magic mushroom factory turned into a $8.5 million bust as law enforcement officials seized millions worth of Psilocybin-containing components from a Connecticut home on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The local law enforcement officers talked about this raid and said that they had received a tip suggesting a man was running an illegal Psilocybin-growing operation.

After that, they sent detectives to a home on Lyon Road in Burlington. When the agents arrived, the culprit took them to a detached garage where he was growing mushrooms. The man who was running this alleged Psilocybin factory was identified as Westen Soule. He is 21 years old and claims that the mushrooms that he was growing are not illegal.

Moreover, he even turned away the detectives that day. However, later, police returned with a search warrant. They found the Psilocybin components at various growth stages. The investigators even estimated their street value to be worth $8.5 million.

Mushrooms that contain Psilocybin are usually brown in color, know more about it

The Psilocybin toadstool is a type of fungi that contains a certain type of chemical called Psilocybin. This chemical has a psychoactive compound, which means it can change the way your brain works and alter your thoughts, feelings, and perceptions. This mushroom is often used for its hallucinogenic and mind-altering effects.

It is consumed in various forms, including eating it in a dried form, making tea out of it, and by boiling it to get intoxicated. There are also cases where people consume it in capsule form.

It is also worth noting that in 2021, a national survey found that 7.4 million people in the United States who were 12 years old or older used hallucinogens like Psilocybin. Among these, the highest number of users were young adults between 18 and 25 years old.

Psilocybin is a hallucinogenic compound produced by more than 200 species of fungi. Those who consume this drug experience euphoria.

Police arrested the accused over charges of having magic mushrooms with the intention of selling/distributing them

Connecticut State Police arrested and charged Soule with having drugs with the intention of selling and distributing them. He also faced charges related to operating a drug factory.

The accused was held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond, and was scheduled for arraignment at New Britain Superior Court on Friday, November 4, 2023. This was reported by WTNH.