What did Rebecca Auborn do? Charges explored as suspected Ohio serial killer arrested

Rebecca Auborn, an Ohio mother accused of being a serial killer, was indicted on six felony counts, including murder, on Wednesday, 25, 2023. The 33-year-old, who engages in prostitution, was accused of fatally drugging men after s*x to rob them of their belongings.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who described Auborn as a serial killer, said that the suspect fatally drugged four “johns” to rob them after s*x in Columbus between December 22 and July 17.

While Auburn has admitted to killing one man alongside another female after mixing fentanyl in a man’s crack pipe, she has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder. Auburn claimed that the other female was responsible for mixing fentanyl in the man’s crack pipe after she told her she "dosed" male victims and instructed the other female to do the same.

However, Yost believes that Auborn is responsible for the overdose killing of the four men after investigators discovered a pattern in the case that was consistent with Auborn's previous crimes.

"For me, if you’ve got somebody that has a series of killings that are separated in time, they’re a serial killer," Yost told The Columbus Dispatch Thursday. "We have the same MO here. Could there be arguments about whether that fits? Pick your definition, and it fits, or it doesn't."

Auborn, who was charged with four fatal overdoses and one non-fatal overdose, faces multiple counts of murder, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery, among other charges.

Rebecca Auborn carried out the killings in hotels located in the northeast part of Columbus

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said police began investigating Rebecca Auborn when someone left an anonymous tip suggesting a potential link between multiple overdose deaths.

Police who were able to connect the deaths to Rebecca Auborn said that the suspect met the victims, all of whom were men, for s*x at hotels located in the northeast part of Columbus before giving them fentanyl without their knowledge, resulting in their deaths. Auburn reportedly robbed the victims before fleeing the scene.

Yost said that he suspects there are additional victims in the case and urged any potential survivors to come forward without fear of recrimination for buying s*x.

"We are very concerned that there are other victims out there," Yost told The Columbus Dispatch. "Only one of the five survived the encounter, so we’re looking for additional evidence. It’s important for people to come forward and help us hold this individual accountable. I’ve never seen a case similar to this in my career, and having talked to colleagues, they haven't seen this kind of thing."

According to The Dispatch, Rebecca Auborn, who has no prior criminal record, has at least one child. Auburn's other child died in 2016 at 18 days of age.