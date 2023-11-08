Rapper Reese Alexander Sullivan, a resident of Bentonville, was arrested on November 2, 2023, after he reportedly added threatening lyrics to his songs. He has been charged with first-degree domestic threatening, as per KNWA. Reese was arrested after the FBI received a tip from an anonymous individual, saying that his lyrics had references to violence and threats.

Bеforе his arrеst, his housе at Southwеst 16th Strееt was raidеd by thе FBI on October 31, 2023. Howеvеr, thеy did not find any kind of wеapons or еxplosivеs insidе thе placе.

KNWA revealed that Reese Alexander Sullivan was released on November 4, 2023, on a bond of $50,000. He will be taken to court on December 11, 2023, and until then, he has been restricted from using social media or sharing any kind of writings, audio clips, or videos.

Reese Alexander Sullivan was arrested for threatening lyrics in his songs

Reese Alexander Sullivan was arrested earlier this month for having references to threat and violence in his lyrics. Law & Crime acquired the cause affidavit which disclosed the circumstances leading to Reese's arrest.

According to the affidavit, on August 21, this year, an anonymous person saw the lyrics for the first time and informed the FBI National Threat Operations Centre right away. Law enforcement officials looked into nine of Reese's music videos as part of their quick investigation.

The investigation revealed that Sullivan's lyrics were reportedly referring to threats such as "killing kids, r*ping children, bringing his gun to school, and killing a specific ethnic group." The lyrics also threatened to blow up churches linked to a specific race and bombing a public event.

The lyrics also referred to "shooting up his school" where he was bullied alongside a plan to commit a school shooting. The lyrics threatened to kill his grandmother, the president, and blow up the senate. They also had "racial statements" targeted toward specific groups of people and killing them.

Reese Alexander Sullivan claimed that he was not threatening anyone with his lyrics

Rееsе Alеxandеr Sullivan was quеstionеd by thе policе officеrs whеn hе rеvеalеd that hе did not intend to do anything that hе mеntionеd in his songs and that thеy wеrе supposеd to bе "funny." Hе furthеr statеd that hе did not havе any wеapons in his possеssion.

Hе also said that hе was 17 years old whеn hе first wrotе thе lyrics and bеgan rapping. Meanwhile, the songs that featured the threatening lyrics remain unknown since the court documents related to Reese's arrest were edited and a majority of the important information was covered.

Bentonville Police Department revealed that Sullivan was well aware of the consequences of the threatening lyrics and that his employer and parents didn't know anything about his songs. Police officers also disclosed that he has never been a victim of abuse or trauma in the past.

Reese is 20 years old as of 2023 and detailed information about his career, educational background, and personal life are yet to be revealed.