Olaplex hair loss lawsuit concerns: List of products and more explored

One of the top-selling haircare brands in the United States, Olaplex, is facing a legal hurdle as a federal lawsuit seeking at least $75,000 in damages was filed against the brand last week.

The lawsuit claims that the brand's haircare products not only failed to deliver the promised results but also ended up causing damage to the hair of the users.

The brand is being taken to court for a lawsuit filed by at least 28 women on February 9, 2023.

The makers of the hair treatment range Olaplex Holdings and Cosway Co., Inc. will be facing legal proceedings in California's Central District federal court. The 61-page lawsuit filed against the makers mentions a wide range of hair care products ranging from No. 0 to No. 9, which have caused users to experience a variety of side effects.

Reportedly, the side effects include scalp sores, bald patches, dry brittle hair, and more.

the lawsuit was filed against hair treatment ranging from No. 0 to No. 9 (Image via Olāplex)

The 61-page lawsuit filed in California federal court reads:

"Far from repairing and protecting hair from damage, the products have instead left plaintiffs' hair dry, brittle, frizzy, and dull. The hair has split and broken, causing it to look unkept."

All you need to know about the Olaplex lawsuit

The lawsuit revolves around Olaplex hair treatment products starting from No. 0 and going all the way to No. 9. Over ten products from the haircare brand seem to have caused serious damage to the hair of people who have used them.

The group that has sued the haircare brand claims that the products contain dangerous chemicals that are related to serious hair and/or scalp injuries.

Olaxplex is one of the best-selling hair care brands in both the United States and the United Kingdom (Image via Olāplex)

The lawsuit alleges that Olaplex products "contain or have until recently contained" ingredients related to allergies like lilial and panthenol, along with other ingredients like Sodium benzoate that could result in the formation of harmful chemical benzene.

The use of lilials in hair products has been banned since 2020 by the European Union, and the brand has previously claimed that the chemical was removed from the products, and a new formulation was introduced.

Olaplex has built its product line-up around fixing damaged hair bonds caused by chemical treatments and coloring. Multiple celebrities, influencers, spas, and hair salon workers have pitched into the brand's marketing. The brand's haircare products are widely available in cosmetic chains and online markets.

the lawsuit filed in California federal court seeks $75,000 in damages (Image via Olaplex)

Denying the allegations made in the lawsuit, the brand gave a statement to the press through a spokesperson for the company, quoting:

"OLAPLEX products do not cause hair loss or hair breakage."

Assuring customers about the safety and efficacy of hair care products, the spokesperson for the brand added:

"We have full confidence and believe in the safety and efficacy of our products, which are thoroughly tested in-house and by independent third-party laboratories."

While the brand continues to deny the allegations, the plaintiffs and their lawyers have asked the honorable court to order the brand to stop ''false and deceptive marketing.''

