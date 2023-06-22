What did Reina Gabriela Jackson do? Ex-wife arrested in 2021 murder of prominent Oregon doctor

Reina Gabriela Jackson has been indicted and arrested in connection to the murder of her ex-husband, Dr. Craig Jackson, nearly two years ago. The well-known and beloved doctor was allegedly killed on August 2, 2021, at his house in North Bend, Oregon. When authorities found the doctor, he had a gunshot wound to the head. Reina initially led police to believe that her husband was shot and killed by two men who entered the house and got into a violent altercation with him.

Reina Gabriela Jackson currently has been accused of one count of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree conspiracy to commit murder. In a press release by the Coos County District Attorney, it was reported that the DA was informed of Reina's arrest on June 14, 2023. The release noted that she was arrested on the same day by the US Marshall Service in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dr. Craig Jackson has been described as an important person in the community, who also had a huge patient base. It is revealed that cops considered Reina Gabriela Jackson, a suspect since the beginning.

Dannell Atchison (RealAccount) @DannellAtchison OR Coos County DA's Office Press Release re: Indictment of Reina Gabriela Jackson akaReina Gabriela Matute-Ruano charged w 1 count of 2nd degree Murder & 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit 2nd degree Murder for the 2021 slaying of Dr. Craig Jackson Docs: co.coos.or.us/sites/default/… OR Coos County DA's Office Press Release re: Indictment of Reina Gabriela Jackson akaReina Gabriela Matute-Ruano charged w 1 count of 2nd degree Murder & 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit 2nd degree Murder for the 2021 slaying of Dr. Craig Jackson Docs: co.coos.or.us/sites/default/…

Cops arrested Reina Gabriela Jackson in connection to her husband's 2021 murder

As mentioned earlier, the beloved Dr. Craig Jackson was killed on August 2, 2021. At the time, Reina Gabriela Jackson had claimed that two men had entered their house in Oregon and started a violent fight with Dr. Craig before shooting him and leaving the house.

However, police considered Reina to be a suspect since day one, and while authorities had issued an arrest warrant for her arrest, she reportedly left the country shortly after the murder. Kezi9 News reported that the Coos County authorities requested for help from the US States Marshall Serve and even the US Attorney's Office to locate and arrest Reina. She was believed to be in her native country of Guatemala.

According to Coos County District Attorney Paul Fraiser, they believed that three people were involved in the murder of the 45-year-old doctor. He said that they strongly believe that Reina Jackson is one of those participants.

“The other two are male individuals, and we’ve not been able to identify who they are at this point,” he added.

The victim’s family had also offered a reward of $10,000 for any information about the murder of the beloved doctor. Officers also said that the victim possibly got into a physical altercation with the men who broke into the house and shot him to death.

Dr. Craig Jackson worked at the Bay Clinic in Coos Bay and was considered an important part of the community. The clinic's CEO Elana Crane said that the doctor didn't just have a huge patient base but that he was a hard worker who was clinically sound.

“He was a partner without our practice. You know, you can never replace someone. You learn how to live with a loss… and that’s kind of where we are right now,” Elana added.

Reina allegedly had fled the country shortly after the doctor was killed

As mentioned earlier, Fraiser said that Reina Gabriela Jackson fled the country to Guatemala. A nationwide warrant for her arrest was issued just sometime after Dr. Jackson was killed.

“There was a divorce proceeding between her (Reina Gabriela Jackson) and Dr. Jackson. The divorce had been finalized… I want to say 2016-2017. There were ongoing issues, though, with child custody,” Fraiser added.

Reina allegedly killed her ex-husband back in 2021, (Image via @DannellAtchison/Twitter)

He continued to say that she flew back to the US and was apparently unaware that there were warrants out for her arrest.

“The authorities in Atlanta have issued what’s called a fugitive complaint. It will be filed with her in the courts in Atlanta,” he said.

Authorities arrested Reina on June 14, 2023, and she is currently being detained in a jail in Atlanta. An arraignment for her extradition to the Beaver State is yet to be set.

Poll : 0 votes