What did Robert White do? Man attempting to enter Alabama elementary school shot to death by police

On Thursday morning, a police officer shot and killed a man who was reportedly attempting to enter an elementary school in northeast Alabama.

According to local authorities, a school resource officer with the Rainbow City Police Department approached the potential intruder. This escalated into a physical altercation, after which the officer called for backup.

The suspect was eventually shot during a struggle between the suspect and authorities from the Gadsden Police Department.

Jack Cocchiarella @JDCocchiarella Yesterday, 98% of House Republicans voted against legislation to protect children from gun violence.



Remember that in November.

In an official statement, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) claimed that the suspect had not been trying to enter the school but rather a Rainbow City Police vehicle, potentially searching for weapons.

He said,

“The incident occurred near Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden; however, no children were involved or harmed over the course of the incident.”

What happened at the Alabama Elementary School?

Tony Reddick, Superintendent of Gadsden City Schools, told The Hill that the school principal had notified the school resource officer about a suspected intruder trying to open doors leading into the premises.

Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 @BillPascrell We just passed legislation to protect children from gun violence and 98% of republicans voted no. We just passed legislation to protect children from gun violence and 98% of republicans voted no. https://t.co/da0zQqEVJK

Reddick stated that school officials verified that the suspect, 32-year-old Robert White, was not a visiting guardian or family member.

The ALEA claimed that Alabama authorities struggled with the suspect after reporting to the scene.

In their statement, the ALEA said:

“(The suspect) resisted and attempted to take the officer’s fire arm.”

He added:

“White was injured by gunfire and was pronounced deceased.”

David Hogg ☮️ @davidhogg111 220 CEOs just called for immediate Senate action on gun violence. This time is different. 220 CEOs just called for immediate Senate action on gun violence. This time is different.

The New York post reported that while the resource officer had to be treated for minor injuries, the children remained unharmed. He claimed most of the students were unaware that anything was happening outside.

He said:

“Our primary concern was just making sure that someone who wasn’t authorized to be in our building does not enter and our kids are safe.”

Jon Cooper @joncoopertweets Here’s a thought. How about Supreme Court justices get additional protection from gun violence at the same time our children — and the rest of us — get additional protection from gun violence? Here’s a thought. How about Supreme Court justices get additional protection from gun violence at the same time our children — and the rest of us — get additional protection from gun violence?

In an online tweet, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey thanked the resource officer and school staff members for handling the situation.

She said:

“When a situation ensued outside of Walnut Park School in Gadsden today, SRO’s immediately took action, faculty inside the building followed safety protocols and all children present were kept out of harm’s way. I commend all involved for acting quickly to protect these children.”

No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen @NoLieWithBTC NEW: @AOC just shut down Republicans scapegoating big cities like NYC and Chicago that face gun violence: “Let’s talk facts. 70% of illegally trafficked guns in NYC come from [red states with loose gun laws]. We're losing children due to lawlessness unleashed by red states.” NEW: @AOC just shut down Republicans scapegoating big cities like NYC and Chicago that face gun violence: “Let’s talk facts. 70% of illegally trafficked guns in NYC come from [red states with loose gun laws]. We're losing children due to lawlessness unleashed by red states.”

As of now, Robert White’s intentions remain unknown. Though there is no clear evidence that he was planning a mass shooting, the incident has received attention as it occurred in the aftermath of several high-profile shootings.

This includes the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 children and two staff members were killed amidst alleged security breaches and late police response times.

