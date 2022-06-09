Uvalde Mass Shooting: Wounded Robb Elementary teacher recalls horrors of the  shooting unfolding in his room

According to the Texas Department of the Public Society, a juvenile gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers on May 24. The young suspect stormed inside the Texas elementary school and began shooting at everyone in his path.

Arnulfo Reyes recalls the horrific experience

In recent interviews, Arnulfo Reyes, the instructor who was shot twice during the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, recounted the horror that transpired in his classroom and an adjoining classroom. He also opened up about his resentment against the law enforcement authorities.

Arnulfo Reyes told ABC that he could not forgive the police for "delaying more than an hour to apprehend a gunman who killed 11 fourth-graders in his Texas elementary school classroom and ten others in the next room."

In regard to the Uvalde slaughter, he made a public statement saying:

"After everything, I get more angry because..I had nothing for protection, such as bulletproof vests. You are supposed to protect and serve..there is no excuse for their actions. And I will never forgive them."

He expressed his sorrow and displeasure with the officials' deficient handling of the situation. Officers waited in the hallway even as students cried for help in continuous 911 calls, he further revealed.

In an emotional interview with Good Morning America, Reyes said:

"It was our typical morning...we ate breakfast together. It was going to be a good day. "

Reportedly, the kids were ecstatic because there was going to be an awards ceremony at the Uvalde school that morning, and some kids who hadn't received an award all year were finally going to receive one. While most students left after the ceremony, 11 of his students stayed back and began watching a movie. Suddenly, they heard loud gunshots in the school building.

Reyes recalled the situation during his interview:

"The kids were yelling, 'What's going on, Mr. Reyes?'...[The students] were going under the table, and I was trying to get them to do that as fast as I could. When I turned around, I just saw him."

He went on to say that he prayed at the time, hoping for his students's safety.

The gunman had entered from a classroom across the hall. He fired two shots at Reyes, one hitting his arm and the other striking his lung. He was then also struck in the back.

Eleven youngsters had died by the time the Border Patrol agent slew the gunman. He is currently being treated for his injuries.

Arnulfo Reyes feels apologetic to students and guardians involved in the Uvalde mass shooting

According to sources, Reyes mourned the loss of his students and felt apologetic towards the guardians of the youngsters who died an untimely death. He is seeking the forgiveness of the parents of the victims who were involved in the Uvalde massacre.

He said:

"And to the parents...I want to say sorry, I tried my best...what I was told to do. Please don't be angry with me."

Reyes further mentioned:

"No active shooter training could have protected the gunman...It all happened too fast. Training...no training...all..kinds of training...nothing gets you ready for this. Our kids were made to sit under the table. You can give us all the training you want, but gun laws have to change. It won't ever change unless you change the laws."

Following revelations regarding the officers' delays and other blunders, the Uvalde shooting has increased scrutiny and criticism of the flawed system.

