What role did Phyllis Coates play in Adventures of Superman? Character explored as actress dies aged 96

Actress Phyllis Coates passed away on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at the age of 96. She gained recognition for playing Lois Lane in Adventures of Superman during the 50s. Coates was also known as television's first Lois Lane when she played the character in the aforementioned series and in the 1951 film Superman and the Mole Men.

Phyllis' daughter Laura Press revealed to PEOPLE magazine that her mother died from natural causes at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.

The official Facebook page of the Cinecon Classic Film Festival paid tribute to Coates by sharing a few pictures.

"Cinecon is sad to report on the passing of Phyllis Coates on Wednesday October 11th at 96. She was honored to receive our career Achievement Award along with her director and ex husband Richard L Bare," they wrote.

Detailed information on her funeral is yet to be revealed.

Phyllis Coates was popular for her performance in Adventures of Superman

Phyllis Coates portrayed a variety of roles over the years. However, she gained recognition for her performance as Lois Lane in Adventures of Superman from 1952 to 1953. As mentioned earlier, before her performance in the show, she portrayed the same character in the film Superman and the Mole Men.

Superman and the Mole Men featured George Reeves in the lead role. The film also featured Jeff Corey, J. Farrell MacDonald, and Stanley Andrews in other important roles.

The success of the film led to the creation of Adventures of Superman. The Hollywood Reporter states that Phyllis earned $350 for her performance in the series. She also recalled the experience in the book Science Fiction Stars and Horror Heroes by Tom Weaver.

"We were nearly blown up, beaten up, exploded, exploited – I guess it was because we were young and dumb, but we put up with a lot of stuff," the actress noted.

Phyllis Coates was then approached for the second season. The producers promised to pay her five times more than what she received in season 1. However, she declined the offer and revealed in the book that she "wanted to get out of Superman."

Noel Neill then portrayed the role for the next five seasons of the show. The series was supposed to continue until 1960 but following the demise of George Reeves in 1959, the plans were canceled.

Phyllis Coates was known for her appearances in various films and TV shows

Born on January 15, 1927, Phyllis Coates went on various tours with comedian Ken Murray. The Hollywood Reporter states that she was hired by Warner Bros. and appeared in many serial films like Panther Girl of the Congo, Jungle Drums of Africa, and more.

Coates was praised for her performances in films like I Was a Teenage Frankenstein, The Baby Maker, The Incredible Petrified World, and others. She also appeared in several TV shows, including Schiltz Playhouse, Death Valley Days, Ramar of the Jungle, and I'm the Law.

Phyllis' survivors include her three children. Anyone willing to make donations can send it to the Humane Society of America, as per People.