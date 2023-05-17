Superman: Legacy casting reports: 5 actors who can play Lois Lane 

Superman: Legacy is one of the most-anticipated upcoming superhero films. Superman is one of the most popular DC heroes and one of the oldest superheroes in the history of the comic book genre. Casting for a character who is so widely loved and already known across the world becomes increasingly tricky as more and more pop culture depictions shape the idea of the character.

Ever since the announcement of Superman: Legacy, fans have been actively discussing the possible casting choices for the central characters. Even though it has been made clear that he won't be appearing as Superman in the upcoming film, Henry Cavill being one of the favorite choices for Superman has divided the internet on the popular option for the character of Lois Lane.

Lois Lane is Superman's much-loved romantic partner, while being a highly successful journalist at the Daily Planet. A lot of DC fans have previously expressed disappointment over the depiction of her character in the movies. While she is a courageous, morally upright journalist and intellectually equal to Superman in the books, films depictions failed to cover all her strengths.

The pressure for casting the right person for the role of Lois has been immensely high, considering the general expectations surrounding Superman: Legacy. Here are some actors who could possibly fit well as Lois Lane and do justice to her complex and layered character in Superman: Legacy.

The best actors to play Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy

1) Kaylah Zander

Kaylah Zander (Image via IMDB)

Kaylah Zander, in terms of her physical appearance as well as her past performances, is likely to depict Lois Lane in a way that the character deserves. She closely resembles Lois Lane from the comics, and her performances in The Recruit and Rescued by Ruby shown her ability to portray characters that are layered and have substance to them.

With both of these works streaming on Netflix, her popularity is also on a gradual rise. Casting Zander as Lois is likely to gather a larger audience and cause an effortless investment in her character that has not received nearly as much appreciation or applause in the films so far. Considering that she has not played Lois before, she is also likely to bring in a fresh voice to the character in Superman: Legacy.

2) Jenna Coleman

Jenna Coleman (Image via IMDB)

Jenna Coleman's performance in Victoria showed her ability to play characters that fight for agency and radiate grace in the most rebellious way possible. Lois Lane's passion for journalism and her will to tell stories that are the most difficult to find, make her an inherent rebel and a woman who fights against the system for a living. This hints at a possibility of Coleman as the new Lois in Superman: Legacy.

In series such as The Cry and The Sandman, Coleman also boasted meaty performances that made her screen presence invaluable. Her roles also gathered her a wide fan base while making a mark for her among cinephiles and critics. This furthered the idea that casting her as Lois would make the audience's interest in the character effortless and easy.

3) Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke has portrayed a series of diverse characters over the past few years. Stranger Things and Do Revenge were among her most popular Netflix projects that brought her a wide fan base and a large appeal, while Little Women established her as a brilliant actor. In Little Women, Hawke played Jo March, a young women who is consistently fighting the world to find her place in it.

Such a characterization is also true for Lois as she doesn't believe in submitting to the system. Rather, she prefers redefining norms and rules by living differently and choosing freedom. If Hawke brings some of her attitude as Jo to Lois, she could make for one of the finest depictions of Lois in Superman: Legacy.

4) Olivia Cooke

Olivia Cooke (Image via IMDB)

Olivia Cooke played Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon and took most fans and cinephiles by surprise with her subtle yet powerful performance. While she had been in other popular movies like Ouija, Sound of Metal was perhaps her most critically acclaimed and appreciated work where she played Lou, a layered character like Lois.

Cooke also resembles Lois Lane as she is shown in the comic books. Her dark hair and her sharp features make her an extremely suitable option to play Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy. Moreover, her growing popularity since the release of House of the Dragon could also be a huge factor in her landing the role.

5) Amy Adams

Amy Adams (Image via IMDB)

Amy Adams is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses in Hollywood. From the most brilliantly cinematic films like Arrival to the lightest yet great films like Disenchanted, Adams has created her mark as one of the most versatile actors of recent times. Moreover, Amy Adams has already played Lois in Man Of Steel. Her portrayl has been one of the most-loved versions of the character.

The anticipation around Superman: Legacy calls for a known, as well as a talented, actor for the role. Amy Adams' ability to switch through genres also suggests that she could capture all the complexities and nuances of Lois accurately in the upcoming movie.

Superman: Legacy is going to be directed by James Gunn and is expected to be released in 2025.

