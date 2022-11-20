5 best movies like Disenchanted

Disenchanted, the sequel to Amy Adams' 2007 film Enchanted, premiered on Disney+ on November 18, 2022. The stars of Enchanted, including Adams, Idina Menzel, Patrick Dempsey, and James Marsden, will reprise their roles in Disenchanted, with Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Oscar Nunez, and Griffin Newman joining the cast as newcomers.

While Enchanted is regarded as one of the few modern-day fairy tale classics, the sequel received mixed reviews.

Disenchanted is a musical, a romantic comedy, and a fantasy all rolled into one. Here are five of the best films that are similar to Disenchanted.

5 movies like Disenchanted

1) Freaky Friday (2003)

Freaky Friday (Image via IMDB)

Freaky Friday is a 2003 film that stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, and Chad Michael Murray in lead roles. Its plot revolves around Tess and Anna, a mother-daughter duo who frequently disagree and resent each other. Things take an unexpected turn when their bodies are switched and they are forced to live each other's lives.

Freaky Friday received a very positive response from critics, with the majority of them praising Lohan and Curtis' performances and chemistry. In addition to its critical acclaim, it was a commercial smash and a TV staple for decades.

2) Mulan (1998)

Mulan (Image via IMDB)

Mulan was released in 1998 and became one of the finest and most popular Disney films to have ever been made.

The film is set in China during the reign of an Imperial dynasty and follows a young girl named Mulan, who disguises herself as a man to take her father's place when he is forced to fight in the war.

The movie comments on gender, politics and relationships whilst telling a heartwarming personal story. It, like Disenchanted, examines the tension between individuality and belonging to a group. Some fascinating aspects of Chinese mythology and folklore are skillfully woven into the story without feeling tacked on.

3) Stardust (2007)

Stardust (Image via Roger Ebert)

Having been released in the same year as Enchanted, Stardust is the closest to Disenchanted in terms of how it treats narrative. The film follows Tristan as he attempts to obtain a star from the enchanted kingdom of Stormhold for Victoria. The film stars Claire Danes, Charlie Cox, Henry Cavill, and Robert De Niro in important roles.

Ian McKellen narrates the film, which adds to its storytelling.

4) Aladdin (2019)

Aladdin (Image via BBC)

Despite widespread adoration, the original animated version of Aladdin was heavily criticized for portraying Jasmine, the female lead, as a damsel in distress. The 2019 live-action adaptation, on the other hand, flips the narrative and casts Jasmine as a much stronger, more substantial character.

Like Disenchanted, Aladdin explores two worlds, that of Jasmine and that of Aladdin. It continues by examining the disparity between the worlds and the potential drama that may result from their clash. The fantastical elements, albeit exaggerated, are beautifully rendered and provide a solid foundation for the story.

Aladdin is one of the rare live-action remakes of a classic Disney picture that succeeds in seeming fresh and original despite widespread criticism of the genre for its tendency to slavishly adapt the original.

5) Enchanted (2007)

Enchanted (Image via Glamour)

Enchanted, of course, is very similar to Disenchanted in every way possible, as the characters, the setting, and the overall feel of the films are all consistent. Enchanted follows Princess Giselle, who is forced to live in the real world after her lover's stepmother exiles her. In the real world, she meets a charming lawyer and falls in love with him.

Amy Adams' performance drives Enchanted more than anything else. Although it is a warm romantic comedy with elements of fantasy and music, the film doesn't limit itself to cheesy one-liners or simple plots.

Disenchanted was released on Disney+ on November 18, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes