"What a sad, sad mess": Brian Szasz autism claim goes viral as stepson of missing billionaire deletes Twitter amid multiple allegations 

Brian Szasz, the stepson of missing submarine passenger and British billionaire Hamish Harding is receiving immense criticism on social media after boasting that he recently went to a Blink-182 concert. His online activity has also enraged critics as the latter remains on lesser than 10 hours of oxygen support underwater. As Szasz continues to face the brunt of his actions, netizens have endlessly discussed his metal health, particularly his Autism diagnosis.

Brian Szasz made headlines after he revealed on social media that he attended a Blink-182 concert to cope with “difficult times.” He was referring to his stepdad who has disappeared in the OceanGate submarine during his deep-sea travel to the Titanic wreckage. The billionaire is stuck underwater with four other people in the submarine.

Rapper Cardi B was one among the many who was critical of his actions. She took to Instagram to tell him that he should have been at his house waiting for the phone to ring.

Later on, Brian Szasz was also accused of flirting with an adult entertainer online.

As he faces the internet’s wrath, his autism diagnosis has fuelled discussions online.

Brian Szasz’s autism diagnosis explored as netizens discuss his mental health online

Netizens have expressed outrage over the 37-year-old's actions despite him lying on the autism specturm. The Spectator recently confirmed that Szasz has “high functioning autism.” US Magazine also revealed that he was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome when he was 15 years old. A court filing reportedly revealed:

“Being socially stunted, Mr. Szasz would often find friendships online. During a particular exchange a heated discussion ensued that resulted in physical threats made by all involved parties.”

Since Szasz’s autism diagnosis has come to light, netizens have taken to the internet to express that the same does not negate his actions since his stepfather's submarine disappearance. A few comments online read:

Kiara @FactsAlwaysWin7 @dezrickahhh @BrianSzasz I know plenty of people with high functioning autism they have a ton of empathy and would never go to a concert and flirt with models while their Dad is missing..his autism is irrelevant @dezrickahhh @BrianSzasz I know plenty of people with high functioning autism they have a ton of empathy and would never go to a concert and flirt with models while their Dad is missing..his autism is irrelevant

Evelyn @Evelyn21918794 @default_friend My son is 23 and is high functioning autistic and he doesn’t act like this guy does at all! Wow this guy is something else @default_friend My son is 23 and is high functioning autistic and he doesn’t act like this guy does at all! Wow this guy is something else

Moon @MoonberriGaming @default_friend or threatened to massacre a concert bc women aren’t into me @DSdoc97 Me too but I haven’t stalked and harassed so many women I went to jailor threatened to massacre a concert bc women aren’t into me @default_friend @DSdoc97 Me too but I haven’t stalked and harassed so many women I went to jail 💀 or threatened to massacre a concert bc women aren’t into me

Udo Kier Eagan @AntiParasocial @jessesingal I’ll just never really understand how being diagnosed with high functioning autism entitles someone to maximum empathy, and then somebody whose behavior betrays obvious issues, just not diagnosed into certain categories, deserves none @jessesingal I’ll just never really understand how being diagnosed with high functioning autism entitles someone to maximum empathy, and then somebody whose behavior betrays obvious issues, just not diagnosed into certain categories, deserves none

JustMe💋🗣 @UniqueAndTrue @jessesingal @bdomenech The guy has real issues that were not self made. Pray for him. @jessesingal @bdomenech The guy has real issues that were not self made. Pray for him.

Paul Turnbloom @psturnbloom @jessesingal All bad behavior has a cause. Free will is an illusion. Everyone behaving immorally does so because they are unlucky. If you don't want to dunk on this guy (and I agree you shouldn't), you should maybe rethink being unkind to anyone else. @jessesingal All bad behavior has a cause. Free will is an illusion. Everyone behaving immorally does so because they are unlucky. If you don't want to dunk on this guy (and I agree you shouldn't), you should maybe rethink being unkind to anyone else.

It seems like Brian Szasz is not in favour of the internet. His past criminal history has evidently played a role in the same. The Los Angeles Times revealed that he allegedly targeted musician Alison Wonderland by saying that he would “show up to her LA apartment.” In July 2021, multiple women accused him of harassing them with several texts and social media threats as well.

LeGate🤠 @williamlegate @DaysOffAreOK it’s definitely him. he also has a criminal record for stalking women & threatening to shoot up music festivals @DaysOffAreOK it’s definitely him. he also has a criminal record for stalking women & threatening to shoot up music festivals

In two other instances, the San Diego Union- Tribune reported that Szasz was arrested in 2007 on two counts of armed robbery.

The internet has also accused him of being a racist. Twitter user @williamlegate took to the social networking site and claimed:

“he has deleted his Twitter, after going on a racist rant, attacking Black people & calling them the n-word.”

LeGate🤠 @williamlegate he has deleted his Twitter, after going on a racist rant, attacking Black people & calling them the n-word he has deleted his Twitter, after going on a racist rant, attacking Black people & calling them the n-word 😳 https://t.co/PIMBehHbcD

As Brian Szasz continues to be the topic of discussion online, he has exited the internet. His Twitter account has now been deleted. His mother may have played a role in his decision to do the same as Szasz recently took to Facebook to reveal that she asked him to delete all the posts related to Harding in light of the businessman going missing.

The latest update on the missing submarine revealed that ‘banging sounds’ were heard from search parties. However, it remains unclear as to whether the noise definitely came from the submersible. The situation at hand continues to be dire.

