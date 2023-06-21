"NGL that's probably Leonardo": Titanic submersible banging sounds spark wild reactions as underwater noises trigger theories

On Sunday, June 18, a tourist submersible named Titan went in search of the Titanic wreckage. However, it went missing 1 hour and 45 minutes into its dive. It had five people on board including British billionaire Hamish Harding, French submersible pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman from Pakistan's famous Dawood family, and OceanGate Expeditions' CEO and founder Stockton Rush.

Following the disappearance of Titan, an extensive search and rescue operation was launched by OceanGate in the mid-Atlantic Ocean. Several government agencies such as the US Coast Guard, the Canadian Navy, the US Navy, and a few commercial deep-sea firms are also part of the operation.

As per CNN, on Tuesday, June 20, a Canadian aircraft named RCC Halifax looking for the missing submersible detected constant "banging" noises from the area where the Titan was last located. The news sparked widespread reactions online and several individuals took to social media to express their thoughts on the situation.

Netizen reacts to "banging" noises heard from Titan's last known location (Image via Instagram/martinlrei345)

"They only have hours of oxygen left now": Internet responds to Titanic submersible's latest plight

The crew on the Canadian flight searching for the Titanic submarine initially heard "banging" sounds every 30 minutes. Later when extra sonar devices were deployed, the noises were again heard almost after a gap of four hours. As per Rolling Stone, this was confirmed by a series of emails sent to the Department of Homeland Security, which read:

“RCC Halifax launched a P8, Poseidon, which has underwater detection capabilities from the air.”

Another email said:

“The P8 deployed sonobuoys, which reported contact in a position close to the distress site. The P8 heard banging sounds in the area every 30 minutes. Four hours later, additional sonar was deployed and banging was still heard.”

However, the time or the cause of the "banging" was not revealed. The latest news gave rise to varied and wild responses on social media as individuals took to the comments section of Daily Loud's post to react to the same.

Netizen reacts to "banging" noises heard from Titan's last known location. (Image via Twitter)

Netizen reacts to "banging" noises heard from Titan's last known location. (Image via Twitter)

Netizen reacts to "banging" noises heard from Titan's last known location. (Image via Twitter)

Netizen reacts to "banging" noises heard from Titan's last known location. (Image via Twitter)

Netizen reacts to "banging" noises heard from Titan's last known location. (Image via Twitter)

Netizen reacts to "banging" noises heard from Titan's last known location. (Image via Twitter)

AyeshaNFT.eth @AShawThing_ So, the titanic submersible has a failsafe that causes the bonds to dissolve and drop bags which would allow it to surface BUT it can’t breach and will float just below water level which means that, if the banging picked up by the sonar devices was them, any further noise would… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… So, the titanic submersible has a failsafe that causes the bonds to dissolve and drop bags which would allow it to surface BUT it can’t breach and will float just below water level which means that, if the banging picked up by the sonar devices was them, any further noise would… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/WGwFJhRgSn

Gerry Canavan (parody) @gerrycanavan “banging sounds heard near location of missing titan submersible” is one of those haunting phrases that just sticks with you “banging sounds heard near location of missing titan submersible” is one of those haunting phrases that just sticks with you

The eight-day expedition was part of OceanGate's annual voyages to the Titanic sinking site to document the route of the famous ship that hit an iceberg on April 15, 1912, and collapsed underwater. Initially, the submarine was supposed to dive in early May from St. John's in Newfoundland but was postponed to June due to undisclosed reasons.

A Canadian mother ship named Polar Prince transported the crew and the submersible to the site of the Titanic wreckage.

Currently, experts believe that the five passengers onboard the submersible have about 40 hours of oxygen left. Search and rescue operations are currently underway to locate the group and further details are awaited.

Poll : 0 votes