What is SADI-S? Remi Bader shares her surgical experience with Khloe Kardashian, describes the recovery as "worst thing" of her life

Influencer Remi Bader disclosed in a recent interview with Khloé Kardashian that she had undergone weight loss surgery that resulted in the removal of 80% of her stomach. During the March 27 episode of the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, Remi Bader talked about the technique, saying:

“So it’s called SADI.”

Remi Bader claimed that the state-of-the-art weight-loss technique helped her lose over 100 pounds in less than a year, despite having a "brutal" recovery period.

Bader said that according to her doctor, the procedure was a quick recovery process. However, for her, it was the "worst thing of my life." She continued:

"I couldn't leave the hospital. I couldn't swallow water. I was like, projectile vomiting... It went on for six weeks."

According to The Mail's March 27 story, the confession follows months of rumors that Bader either had surgery or resumed using weight-loss medications.

SADI-S or single anastomosis duodeno–ileal bypass with sleeve gastrectomy is a bariatric surgical procedure that is used to treat metabolic diseases and reduce body weight. It combines a gastric bypass procedure with a vertical sleeve gastrectomy.

Remi Bader opened up about her experience with SADI-S surgery

As per ASMBS, SADI-S is a very recent technique. As there is only one surgical bowel connection, SADI-S is easier to execute and takes less time. It is a suitable option as a first step for individuals who are obese.

It can be used as an alternative to surgery for only those people who are morbidly obese. It is done to help people lose excess weight and lower their risk of potentially fatal weight-related health issues.

These include issues like heart disease and stroke, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, sleep apnoea, type 2 diabetes, and some types of cancer, such as breast, endometrial, and prostate cancer.

For instance, it works well for both type 2 diabetes remission and long-term weight loss. Compared to gastric bypass, it is also easier and quicker to do.

However, there are drawbacks to this operation as well. Minerals and vitamins are not as well absorbed as they are with gastric bands or sleeve gastrectomy.

Additionally, it also increases the chance of looser and more frequent bowel movements and can aggravate or cause new-onset reflux.

On the other hand, during the same interview with Khloe in Khloé in Wonder Land, Remi Bader said that she decided to go through the surgery because she had experienced knee problems and put on "80 to 100 pounds" in 2023.

She once spent a month in bed because of back problems. She further claimed that despite attempting Ozempic twice and Manjaro once, she was unable to lose weight using other ways. She continued:

"I tried Ozempic before it was even a thing.. My doctor was just like, 'Oh, you're pre-diabetic, you should try this.' I lost probably, like 10 pounds, but I was really sick and threw up a lot from it."

Then she started thinking of additional ways. A doctor then persuaded her to have a single anastomosis duodenal-ileal bypass with sleeve gastrectomy, a more recent technique that was suggested for her circumstances.

Additionally, Remi Bader disclosed in a March 26, 2025, interview with Self magazine that her surgeon suggested SADI-S because of her binge-eating issue.

Furthermore, in the same magazine, Remi Bader has been candid about her mental health, binge eating issues, and unsuccessful Ozempic bid.

She then confessed that post surgery, she now spent time at one of the Hoffman Centres, a residential retreat.

She routinely practices yoga and Pilates and says she's happy to have discovered exercises that suit her body at this time.

She further claimed that she visits a therapist who specializes in eating disorders and has worked with bariatric surgery patients before.

On the other hand, Bader hasn't said anything about the side effects of the surgery.

