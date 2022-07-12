What did Shanda Vander Ark do? Michigan woman charged for abusing juvenile son to death

Shanda Vander Ark, a 43-year-old Michigan woman, has been arrested for allegedly starving and torturing her juvenile son to death. She has been charged with one count of open murder and one count of first-degree child abuse, as per court reports. The victim has been identified as 15-year-old Timothy Ferguson.

On July 6 at around 6:37 AM, police officials responded to an emergency call about a "suspicious death" in a house located in the 4000 block of Marshall Road. When they reached the scene, officials discovered the body of the 15-year-old boy. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release by the Norton Shores Police Department.

Shanda Vander Ark case: Prosecutor terms the events 'sadistic' and 'tragic'

Describing the situation, the police wrote in a statement:

"The victim appeared to be extremely malnourished and there was evidence of abuse."

Shanda Vander Ark is accused of forcing Timothy into an ice bath the day before his death. The county medical examiner, who performed an autopsy on Timothy’s body, reported that he died due to malnourishment and hypothermia.

Further reports state that Timothy suffered from mental disabilities and was home-schooled. The boy's father, who lives in Florida, maintained that he was unaware of the abuse.

At Shanda Vander Ark's arraignment, Muskegon County assistant prosecutor DJ Hilson alleged that the teenager's death was due to his mother's harsh punishments. Speaking about the case, Hilson said:

"I’ve been at this job for over 20 years. The things that walk through this door on a day-in-and-day-out basis are horrific and traumatic. But I can safely say that within my career, this is probably one of the more sadistic and tragic events that I’ve ever seen and witnessed and been a part of."

Matt Roberts, chief trial attorney for the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office, provided detailed the punishments and abuse doled out by the mother.

In a report by Michigan Live, Roberts was quoted as saying:

"The investigation subsequently revealed that Shanda Vander Ark had a number of punishments...that frankly were just beyond the pale in terms of what should be administered to a child...Most notably, the denial of food to the child, feeding the child nothing but bread and bread soaked in hot sauce and hot sauce poured down the child’s throat and placing the child in an ice bath."

Meanwhile, Shanda Vander Ark’s attorney, Muskegon County's chief public defender Fred Johnson, told WOOD-TV that the ruling was not appropriate.

"She has no criminal history. She has no place else to go. She has family here in the community. She’s not a run threat. She’s not a threat to hurt anyone else. Even given the allegations, they’re all directed towards a specific group of people. All those people are now protected."

Judge Hoopes, presiding over the case, ordered Shanda Vander Ark be held without bond. She is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause conference on July 21, according to Michigan court records.

