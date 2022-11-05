What did Shavell Jordan Jones do? Florida man kills girlfriend and her relatives

A Florida man, Shavell Jordan Jones, is accused of killing his girlfriend and her relatives after an argument, officials said in a statement.

On Friday, November 4, Shavell Jordan Jones, 23, fatally shot a 4-year-old girl and three women, including his girlfriend, to death before turning the gun on himself at an east Orange County home.

According to Sheriff John Mina, the previous night, Jones reportedly had a heated argument with his girlfriend inside her home, after which he left the residence only to arrive later with a weapon that killed four people. Jones was found alive with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. However, Mina said that he survived the suicide attempt.

Shavell Jordan Jones shot the victims in the head

According to authorities, Shavell Jordan Jones reportedly shot the family's 49-year-old matriarch and her 28- and 29-year-old daughters, which included the suspect's girlfriend. The matriarch’s 4-year-old granddaughter was also found dead at the scene. All the victims were reportedly shot in the head. Two other kids, ages 4 and 6, hid under the blankets when they heard gunshots and escaped unharmed.

Officials said that Shavell Jordan Jones also shot the victim’s other sister, the children's mother, who survived the incident and sought her neighbor's help in enlisting law enforcement assistance at the scene.

According to officials, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department received a call early Friday morning stating that a woman, identified as the victim’s sister, ran into her neighbor's house for help after suffering a gunshot wound. When officers arrived at the scene, they found four people dead. The woman who escaped the home survived the incident.

Sheriff Mina said that Jones, who is currently in surgery, has no criminal history other than a misdemeanor. Mina also stated that there had been no prior reports of disturbances arising from the victim's residence.

Johnny Ramirez, a neighbor who aided the injured woman, told Wesh, an NBC news affiliate, that he was unprepared for the horrific events that unfolded early Friday morning. Ramirez detailed the incident to a local news outlet, saying,

"Four in the morning, somebody started knocking at the door, and when I got out, it was a lady with her face full of blood. At that moment, we called the police. We tried to help her as best as we could, and we find out a little later everything that happened in there.”

Ramirez added that the relatively quiet family has not had any trouble with law enforcement in the past, making it an incongruous incident in the neighborhood.

Mina said that if Jones survives the surgery, he will be charged with murder. Authorities have not identified the victims by name as the crime scene was classified as a mass murder, thereby protecting their identities under the law.

