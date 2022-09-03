Who is Robert Mondragon? Florida man charged for placing dead animals on Parkland memorial

On Friday, September 3, 2022, Broward Sheriff's Office released information regarding the arrest of a man who harbored a disturbing obsession with the 2018 Parkland school shooting. The arrest was made by the Threat Management Unit (TMU) of the police department.

Robert Zildjian Mondragon was arrested on August 4 after an extensive search for the perpetrator responsible for disfiguring the memorials erected in memory of the victims of the mass shooting which took place at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

He is accused of dumping a mutilated duck, a dead raccoon, and an opossum corpse on a bench at the MSD Memorial Garden near the high school.

In a news release, the Broward Sheriff's Office said:

"A Broward man is facing multiple charges for leaving dead animals on a memorial in Parkland. Broward Sheriff's Office detectives said their investigation also revealed his disturbing fascination with mass school shootings."

The first instance happened when a school crossing guard came across the mutilated body of a duck on a bench in the memorial garden. The next day, July 21, the same guard found a dead raccoon left behind on the exact same bench.

Finally, 10 days later, on July 31, a deputy found the body of an opossum on that very same bench.

These disturbing findings were connected to a white Nissan car which was seen in surveillance footage from near the garden. In the footage, a man could be seen both entering and leaving the memorial within a span of several minutes.

Late on Sunday night, a BSO Parkland district deputy tracked down the white Nissan with black rims or tires and no hubcaps and pulled the car over.

The car belonged to Mondragon, who was sitting in the car surrounded by feathers, blood and a dead bird. When asked why he had a dead bird in his car, the 29-year-old said:

"[he liked] the metal and blood smell that emit from the dead animal."

His phone and internet search history led to even more horrifying findings, which all point towards the creation of another mass shooter.

Mondragon was charged with three counts of removing or disfiguring a tomb or monument, five counts of violation of probation for battery and indecent exposure and one count of violation of a risk protection order.

Mondragon assumed by officers to follow in the footsteps of the 2018 Parkland shooting if left on the streets

A search through Robert Mondragon's bloody car, his photo gallery and text messages, and his online search history have all pointed towards a very dark direction - one of a mass shooter-in-making.

Police found text messages concerning school shootings and his internet search history were largely focused on school shooters, how to break into steel doors, shootings involving multiple victims, pipe bombs, as well as slang terms for killing police officers.

Broward Sheriff’s Gregory Tony said in a press conference:

"He fits every classification that it’s coming. We’ve been lucky and luck is not a strategy. [he is] the most severe individual we’ve been able to apprehend and take off the streets."

Further investigation has revealed that before the end of the 2021-22 school year, Mondragon had obsessively traced the path taken by Nikolas Cruz, the 2018 Parkland school shooter, after he had left the school premises and walked away to a local Walmart.

Moreover, his facial tattoos are allegedly reminiscent of Tate Langdon, a fictitious character from the television series American Horror Story based on the Columbine High School massacre.

Robert Mondragon is being held without bail.

