What did Sherry Lee Heffernan do? Pennsylvania woman found guilty in 2021 double homicide

57-year-old Sherry Lee Heffernan was found guilty of the 2021 murder of her father and his girlfriend on March 1, 2024. The victims, 87-year-old John Enders and 75-year-old Francoise Pitoy were killed in New Jersey and Enders' daughter, Sherry, immediately became a suspect in the case. However, she claimed that she was framed for the double murders.

The murder trial came to an end on Friday after the grand jury found Sherry Lee Heffernan guilty of killing the two individuals. The Asbury Park Press reported that several family members of Pitoy was present during the verdict.

Her sentencing has been scheduled for May 10, 2024, and she faces life imprisonment, as per CBS News.

Sherry Lee Heffernan murdered her father and his live-in girlfriend after being excluded from the former's will

On October 3, 2021, authorities discovered two dead bodies in a house belonging to John Enders in Surf City, New Jersey. They were identified as Enders himself and his longtime girlfriend, Francoise Pitoy. Both had allegedly been shot in the jaw and stabbed multiple times, per CBS.

Sherry Lee Heffernan, John's daughter, immediately became a suspect in the case and was arrested on October 4 from her Pennsylvania house. The Inquirer reported that according to investigating officers, Heffernan was upset after her father as he removed her from his will. Upon investigation, law enforcement officers later found blood spots in her vehicle that she reportedly used to drive to John's house.

Police alleged that she drove to the New Jersey house in a recreational vehicle on September 29, 2021, just a few days before authorities found the deceased victims. Ever since her arrest in 2021, Heffernan has been detained in the Ocean County Jail.

Sherry Lee Heffernan claimed that she was being "framed" in 2021

Valerie Lewis Evans, one of Francoise's daughters, said she is satisfied with the guilty verdict. According to Francoise's other daughter, Sandrine Lewis, justice has been served. Enders' grandson, Andrew Vero, also spoke about the verdict, noting:

"It’s pure relief, and we can move on now."

CBS News reported that the defense team consisting of attorneys Steven Altman and Phil Nettl claimed that their client, Sherry Lee Heffernan, was not in the recreational vehicle that day in 2021.

Back in 2021, after she was arrested, Sherry made her appearance in a Chester County courtroom. At the time, the Associated Press reported her as saying:

"Not guilty. I'm being framed."

She further told the judge:

"I would have surrendered myself in New Jersey if I had known I was wanted for something."

According to a probable cause affidavit, a neighbor stated that Sherry was "disgruntled" when her dad didn't let her sell his home.