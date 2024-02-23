"Adam Montgomery is a monster": Possible sentence explored as NH Governor slams Harmony Montgomery's father following guilty verdict

34-year-old Adam Montgomery has been found guilty of the murder of his 5-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery. The guilty conviction was read out on Thursday, February 22, 2024, in connection to Harmony, who was reported missing in 2021. Authorities had further confirmed that her body was never found.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to the murder of a child. Readers' discretion is advised.

CBS News reported a statement issued by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, where he said,

"I am grateful to the judge, jury, and Department of Justice for delivering justice for Harmony. Adam Montgomery is a monster and deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison."

Harmony Montgomery's father, Adam Montgomery, has been found guilty of murdering her after she was reported missing in 2021

In 2021, 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery was reported missing. Later, her father was arrested in connection to her murder. However, Harmony's remains were never discovered. In an unrelated case last year, Adam testified, saying that he loved his daughter "unconditionally." According to investigating officers, the child was killed in 2019 but wasn't reported missing until 2021.

During her testimony, Kayla Montgomery, the victim's stepmother, claimed that Adam hid the body in several places, including a car trunk, ceiling vent, and a cooler, before disposing of it. Adam's attorneys attempted to reduce the charges by claiming that he had tampered with evidence and tried to conceal Harmony's remains but hadn't killed her.

Prosecutor Benjamin Agati shed some light on the possible sentencing that Montgomery might be facing. Boston.com added that according to Agati, the minimum he could face for the murder charge is 35 years to life. Agati added that Adam Montgomery should face a harsh statement considering Harmony's young age. Upon being asked if Adam is ever getting out of prison or not, Agati said,

"It's a lot of time, and I hope I’m not practicing at the time that that minimum date ever comes around."

Authorities, along with Harmony's birth mother, still hope to find her remains

Crystal Sorey, Harmony's biological mother, revealed that she wasn't with Adam Montgomery then, and he had the victim's custody. Crystal added that she last saw her child on a video call in April 2019. On Thursday, Crystal told WMUR-TV,

"I’m relieved that there’s some justice being served. Obviously, it’s not over."

She added,

"I have a little bit of peace knowing that he’s being held accountable because he thought he was so untouchable and that she didn’t matter, that nobody would miss her. He was so wrong, he was so wrong."

CBS News had reported another conviction of Montgomery, in which he is already serving a sentence of 30 years in jail. Crystal Sorey recalled how much she fought to win Harmony's custody but finally lost it to Adam Montgomery. She said,

"The people who know me that I've known my whole life, they know how much I love my daughter. And they know how much I fought for her, and I did everything I could, and when I didn't have anything left, I still tried."

Sorey added that she still wants to find the body of her daughter, Harmony Montgomery, even though justice has been served.