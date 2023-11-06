"What a silly way to respond" - Fans criticize Ridley Scott's response to historical inaccuracies in Napoleon

Ridley Scott's Napoleon is all set to grace the theatres very soon and there is a lingering excitement all around the veteran director's fanbase. But there is also one thing that has been singled out about the upcoming film - the historical inaccuracies.

Over the past few months, since the film started circulating the film festival circuits, many have pointed out these inaccuracies in the film. Ridley Scott decided to respond to the same in a recent interview with The New Yorker, where he simply responded with "Get a life," much to the surprise of many netizens.

As soon as this news broke out, fans across social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) stepped forward to criticize Ridley Scott's rather brutal response to the people calling out the film for historical inaccuracies. Many fans also discussed the previous films with historical inaccuracies.

Fans respond to Ridley Scott's comments defending Napoleon

Perhaps it was not really Ridley Scott's intention to put out this image while speaking about Napoleon, but his response has anyhow rubbed fans the wrong way who have all criticized the director for his brutal hit back.

Many fans put forth their opinion about the veteran director, and not all of them were very pleasing. Some even put forth some logical pointers about making a historical film and the responsibilities that come with it.

Napoleon stars Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte, alongside Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, Ludivine Sagnier as Thérésa Cabarrus (Madame Tallien), and Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, among others.

Napoleon will premiere theatrically on November 22, 2023, in the United States and United Kingdom.