What is a sonnenrad? Ron DeSantis Nazi campaign video controversy explained  

A Ron DeSantis campaign video that featured Nazi imagery recently went viral online. The same was shared by his campaign’s speechwriter Nate Hochman. It remains unclear as to whether the clip in question was created in-house or by a fan. It has also been announced that the staffer has been terminated from employment.

The viral video which is a minute-long featured many gleaming over Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies against the LGBTQ community and also his frequent attacks the current education system, diversity, equity and inclusion. The video also featured former President Donald Trump in bad light.

The end of the video then showed the Florida state flag being hoisted with a sonnenrad, which is frequently used by modern neo-nazis and white supremacists.

A Nazi symbol — the SONNENRAD (a variation of the swastika) — has been uncovered, deftly layered in a Ron DeSantis presidential campaign ad.



According to the Anti-Defamation League, the sonnenrad is a symbol that was fully embraced and… Fascist DeSantis shows who he is — AGAIN. A Nazi symbol — the SONNENRAD (a variation of the swastika) — has been uncovered, deftly layered in a Ron DeSantis presidential campaign ad.

It remains unclear as to whether Nate Hochman knew that the sonnenrad existed in the video, prior to retweeting the same online. The video that was shared by him has since been deleted.

He turned the Great Seal of the State of Florida into a Nazi sonnenrad and for some reason there are troops marching.



He turned the Great Seal of the State of Florida into a Nazi sonnenrad and for some reason there are troops marching. Fascism has consumed the Republican Party.

What does a sonnenrad mean? Everything to know about the ancient symbol used in the Ron DeSantis campaign video

The symbol which shows a sun wheel was frequently used by Nazi Germany- that included the SA and the SS as well. The original logo was historically used by many countries and cultures that also included the Norse and Celtic people.

The sonnenrad logo symbolizes the Nazi’s attempts to invent an idealized Aryan race. In one form of the logo that is frequently used by white supremacists, people can see two concentric circles with rays emitting from the most inner circle to the one outside. Neo-nazis often place the swastika inside the inner circle of the sonnenrade.

It is important to note that the sonnenrad Nazi image is not solely used or invented by Nazi Germany. The imagery is used in many cultures and does not always denote racism or white supremacy.

However, in the case of the viral Ron DeSantis campaign video, it seemed to be used with an offensive twist to it.

After Hochman’s actions garnered traction online, a DeSantis campaign official announced that the former was no longer employed. They said in a statement:

“Nate Hochman is no longer with the campaign and we will not be commenting on him further.”

It remains unclear as to whether this was the only offense which led to him being fired. This is not the first time Hochman has raised eyebrows. During a Twitter Space which took place last year, he praised white nationalist Nick Fuentes by saying that he is:

“probably a better influencer than Ben Shapiro on young men who might otherwise be conservative.”

However, Hochman went on to retract his statement later on. He had not addressed the recent controversy he had gotten himself into at the time of writing this article.

Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis’ campaign has fired over 40 percent of its original staff members. 38 supporters were fired since May and another 26 not so long ago.

This is not the first time a DeSantis campaign video has left netizens alarmed. In the past, a video ridiculed Trump for being pro-LGBTQ.