Who is Nate Hochman? Ron DeSantis fires staffer over Nazi campaign video 

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis terminated Nate Hochman, a communications staffer, from his presidential campaign on Tuesday, July 25, after the latter retweeted an online video that superimposed Nazi imagery across the Governor’s face. The incident happened over the weekend.

While Hochman deleted his retweet almost immediately after he had shared it, a screenshot of the post took Twitter by storm. During Tuesday’s press conference, a campaign official of Governor Ron DeSantis announced Hochman's dismissal:

“Nate Hochman is no longer with the campaign and we will not be commenting on him further.”

The spokesperson, however, did not confirm or deny whether Hochman’s post (first reported by Semafor) of the Nazi campaign video was the reason behind his sudden termination. So far, Hochman himself has also not commented on him getting fired from DeSantis’ presidential campaign.

Nate Hochman has been a staff-writer for several well-known publications, including the National Review

Nate Hochman is a communications staff writer by profession who has worked for the likes of The New York Times and National Review, among other news outlets.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Hochman has been a freelance writer for Various and an editorial intern for The American Mind. Prior to that, he served as a Robert Novak Journalism Fellow for The Fund for American Studies and a conservative fellow for the Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

His other notable work experiences include being an honors scholar at the Intercollegiate Studies Institute, serving as a Publius Fellow at The Claremont Institute, and as a Summer ISI Fellow at The Dispatch. He also wrote for the print magazine The Week and worked as an associate contributor for the journal, Young Voices.

He was also the winner of the 2019 AEI Summer Honors Academy Debate, conducted by The American Enterprise Institute.

The political science and journalism graduate from Colorado College has also written for WSJ Noted Advisor Network and is the recipient of the Hohbach Award for Outstanding Scholarship in Political Science.

The Washington D.C. native is also a lifetime member of the Alpha Lambda Delta Honors Society and The Blue Key Honors Society. Nate Hochman considers himself a conservative environmentalist.

Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign has fired over 40% of its original staff since its launch

Nate Hochman’s termination may also have been part of the latest downsizing initiative that began over expenses and large staff footprint concerns, as per NBC News.

So far, since its launch in late May, at least 38 staffers have been fired from the campaign, including 26 on Tuesday afternoon itself. The news was first reported by Politico.

What may have seemed to work against Hochman was that he shared a video from @desantiscams Twitter account that not only slammed former President Donald Trump but also had a morphed image of DeSantis posing in front of a sonnenrad as soldiers marched by. Sonnenrad is a symbol used by the Nazis, white supremacists, and fascist sympathizers.

Republican strategist Luke Thompson, a critic of DeSantis’ presidential campaign first noted the video.