'What you sow, you shall reap': Aubrey O'Day reacts to Sean Diddy Combs' homes being raided by federal agents

Former Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day has reacted following the recent federal raids on the homes of music mogul Sean Diddy Combs in Los Angeles and Miami.

On Monday, March 25, 2024, federal law enforcement agents raided the Diddy's properties under s*x crime allegations. However, the nature of the investigation has not been revealed yet. But the raid follows multiple s*x offences allegations, including trafficking allegations made by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, in November 2023, as reported.

As the news broke, many reactions on the internet flurry. Aubrey O'Day, an American singer and reality TV star, shared a cryptic message on her Instagram story.

"What you sow, you shall reap."

O'Day gained popularity through the Danity Kane group, formed by Combs on MTV's Making the Band in 2005, but was fired in 2008. However, in December 2022, during the Call Her Daddy podcast, she revealed that Diddy fired her for not being willing to meet "expectations."

Aubrey O'Day reacts to Diddy's federal investigation

The federal agents swarmed Sean Combs' residences on Monday, March 25, 2024, and the specifics of the investigation remain undisclosed. However, it is reported to be related to an alleged s*x crime series.

O'Day, who previously worked with Combs during her time with the girl group Danity Kane, expressed that "the consequences of one's actions will come back to them" on her Instagram story under the headlines of Combs' raid.

She further continued on her Instagram story, writing:

"I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured."

In a series of Instagram stories posted on March 25, 2024, Aubrey O'Day shared a video of Tupac Shakur dancing and wrote,

"There is no too soon on this one, just too late."

She shared numerous clips of her and Diddy arguing. She took her Instagram to speak about the recent allegations on Diggy, O'Day wrote,

"Respectfully, I've been telling y'all this for 2 decades, and did anyone listen? No."

Reportedly, over the past year, Grammy Award holder Sean Diddy Combs was accused of many alleged s*xual assault and crime allegations.

In November 2023, Combs' former partner, Cassie, filed a lawsuit against him under allegations of rape, s*x trafficking, and domestic violence, which was settled a day after, as reported. Aubrey O'Day came forward in support of Cassie, writing on her Instagram story, O'Day wrote that she is in "full support" of Cassie.

A month later, in December 2023, Combs was accused again of similar allegations by Jane Doe. In February, the American rapper Diggy faced a lawsuit by his former producer and videographer, Rodney Lil Rod Jones.

Lil Road claimed that Combs had been s*xually harassing, giving drugs, and threatening him for more than a year. The former producer seeks $30 million from the rapper.

Per the PEOPLE, the American rapper denied all allegations following the accusations. He said,

"Enough is Enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy."

Sean Diddy Combs and Danity Kane, the girls' group of five female vocalists —Aubrey O'Day, Shannon Bex, Dawn Richard, Aundrea Fimbres, and D. Woods—had a professional relationship.

It stemmed from their collaboration on the reality television series "Making the Band." As the creator and executive producer of the show, Diddy formed the group Danity Kane during its third season in 2005.