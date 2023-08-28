What is Super Tuesday 2024? Donald Trump trial date goes viral, trends on Twitter

Donald Trump has been making headlines after he was arrested for allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. After he surrendered at the Fulton County jail on August 24, 2023, on several charges, a new trial date was set by District Judge Tanya Chutkan.

The trial is set to begin on March 4, 2024, one day before Super Tuesday. As per The New Republic, Super Tuesday is a day on which several states organize elections and caucuses.

According to NBC News, Trump's legal team tried to have the trial date pushed to April 2026, saying that it would ensure a "speedy trial." However, Chutkan rejected the request, and stated that it was "far beyond what is necessary."

Chutkan also mentioned that Trump needed to be present at the trial.

Super Tuesday witnesses primary elections to select candidates for presidential nominations

Donald Trump's trial date has gone viral on different social media platforms. It began trending when netizens learned that his trial would begin before Super Tuesday.

The Guardian states that on Super Tuesday, individuals from different states in the US vote to nominate presidential candidates contesting for the White House in the general election. The candidates need to accumulate a majority of pledged delegates who will nominate them at the party's convention.

The candidate needs to collect 1,991 pledged delegates out of 4,750 to be selected as a nominee. A specific number of delegates is assigned to each state based on the population and weight of the Democratic Party.

As Trump's trial date went viral, netizens shared their reactions to the same on Twitter.

While Tanya Chutkan has finalized the date for Trump's trial, she was threatened earlier this month by a woman named Abigail Jo Shry. Abigail sent a voice message to Chutkan and used the N-word. An arrest affidavit from the Federal Protective Service revealed that the woman said:

"You are in our sights, we want to kill you. … If Trump doesn't get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly, b*tch. You will be targeted personally, publicly, your family, all of it."

Shry admitted to the DHS agents that she sent the voicemail but she was not planning to harm Chutkan.

Donald Trump was released on bond after his arrest

Donald Trump surrendered at the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023. A mugshot was also released by the jail authorities. Speaking to Newsmax, Trump described shed light on his experience, and said that he did not know anything about indictments until he was "indicted like four times."

He spent only 20 minutes at the Fulton County Jail, as per CNN. Following his release, he traveled to the airport and told reporters that he and the rest of the people accused were innocent.

"I've never had such support and that goes with the other ones too. What they're doing is election interference," he said.

Following an investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis, 13 charges were imposed on Donald Trump. The charges included mishandling sensitive documents, conspiring to defraud the government, corruptly obstructing an official proceeding, and more.