What is Sven-Göran Eriksson's net worth in 2024? Swedish football manager 'has a year left to live' as cancer gets worse

The renowned Swedish football manager, Sven-Göran Eriksson, collapsed while he went for a routine five-kilometer run just before the end of 2023. Upon analysis, the doctors diagnosed him with terminal cancer.

Recent reports indicate that Eriksson has a challenging prognosis, with medical experts estimating he has approximately a year left to live. Speaking to P1, Sven-Göran Eriksson said,

"Everyone understands that I have an illness that is not good. Everyone guesses it's cancer, and it is. But I have to fight as long as I can. (when asked what the prognosis is) Maybe at best a year, at worst a little less, or at best maybe even longer. You can't be absolutely sure. It is better not to think about it."

Sven-Göran Eriksson, commonly referred to in Sweden by his nickname "Svennis," has a net worth of $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is the first football manager to win league-and-cup doubles in three countries.

Reflecting on the illustrious career of Sven-Göran Eriksson amidst health concerns

Eriksson's health has taken a turn for the worse due to an ongoing battle with cancer. Reportedly, on January 11, he declared about his terminal cancer.

However, the speculated news about his health was rising when he stopped working as sporting director of Karlstad last February in his native Sweden. Speaking about his health concerns with P1, he added,

"I have to fight as long as possible. But you can trick your brain. See the positive in things, don't wallow in adversity, because this is the biggest adversity, of course, but make something good out of it."

Eriksson was born on February 5, 1948, in Sunne, Sweden. He debuted for Swedish football Division 4 team Torsby IF at 16. He moved to Säffle and switched clubs to SK Sifhälla to study economics.

In 1972, he joined Swedish football Division 2 team KB Karlskoga FF as a physical education teacher in Örebro. At the age of 27, in 1975, he gave up on his dream of playing professional football due to a knee injury. While speaking to the media, he said,

"I was looked upon as a distinctly average defender, but someone who rarely made mistakes."

A year later, Eriksson was offered to become Tord Grip's assistant at Degerfors and was appointed as assistant manager of the Sweden national team.

He had a successful career as a manager and won 17 trophies with various league clubs, including teams in Sweden, Portugal, and Italy. Between 2001 and 2006, he was in charge of the Three Lions' Golden Generation. Moreover, he made England qualify for the quarter-finals in two World Cups and a European Championship.

Fast forward to his career, he did a commendable job managing promising national teams from England, Mexico, and Ivory Coast. He has also worked with nine different countries. In November 2013, he published his biography, named "My Story." Eriksson ended his career in 2019 as a manager for the Philippine national team.

Sven-Göran Eriksson has left an indelible mark on the football community, having managed several top-tier clubs and national teams throughout his illustrious career.