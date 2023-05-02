"If you want to win" - Sven-Goran Eriksson recalls brutal advice he gave Roman Abramovich who wanted to buy either Chelsea or Tottenham

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson stated that he told Roman Abramovich to purchase Chelsea instead of Tottenham Hotspur in 2003.

The Russian oligarch was interested in buying a Premier League club at the time but was divided on which one out of the two London outfits to purchase. He then approached the Swedish manager for advice, as Eriksson revealed in a new Paramount+ documentary with Fever Pitch.

Eriksson stated that when Abramovich told him he wanted to win, the Swede advised the Russian to purchase Chelsea, insisting that Spurs would require a much larger rebuild.

The former Manchester City boss said (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"He wanted me to give advice on which club to buy, Chelsea or Tottenham. So I asked him: 'What do you want to do with the club?' He said, 'Win.'"

He added:

"And I said to him, 'If you want to win, Chelsea because you only need to buy half a team.' Then, I think within 24 hours... (he bought the club)."

While Abramovich has been criticized for his ruthless treatment of managers during his time at Chelsea, the club has seen great success under the Russian. The west London outfit have won an array of titles during his 19-year reign, including two UEFA Champions League trophies, five Premier League titles, and five FA Cups.

The Russian oligarch was forced to cede ownership of the club last season after being sanctioned by the UK government following his nation's invasion of Ukraine and his ties to Vladimir Putin. Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital purchased the club ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Blues are in a state of turmoil at the moment and 11th in the Premier League table, having been under three different managers this season.

"That's not a given" - Frank Lampard says Chelsea are 'not in a great moment' ahead of Arsenal clash

Chelsea have managed to win just ten games in the Premier League this season amid dismal form. The Blues are set to face an Arsenal side that have dominated the English top tier for a major portion of the campaign on 2 May.

Ahead of the encounter, Lampard was asked whether the club are currently in distress in a pre-match press conference. The English boss said (as quoted by Football.london):

"Well we’re not in a great moment are we? I've been able to live this now for a few weeks and I also lived maybe 10 years of incredible success here and saw that continue, and was part of it again and then saw it continue. I think it can be pretty normal, if you look at the history of all of the top clubs in the league, of moments of tough periods."

Following their midweek clash against the Gunners, the Blues will face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (6 May).

