What did Terran Green do? Suspect surrenders after standoff with Harris County deputies

On Thursday, August 17, Texas officials announced that 34-year-old Terran Green has been accused of injuring three Harris County deputies across two shootings in Texas. At approximately 11:45 pm, the suspect reportedly surrendered to authorities following a violent standoff with the police.

In a statement released by authorities, Terran Green was described as a 5 foot 4, 180-pound man with black hair and brown eyes. At the time of the manhunt, Texas Governor Greg Abbott had offered $20,000 for any information related to the arrest.

Terran Green's brother was also a suspect in the crime

The manhunt for Terran Green began on the evening of Wednesday, August 16, after the suspect was accused of shooting Harris County Deputy Joseph Anderson in Houston, Texas.

Green, who was reportedly driving a blue Ford Escape, is said to have opened fire on the Deputy during a routine traffic stop before subsequently fleeing in his vehicle. In the wake of the incident, Anderson was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. The Deputy has since undergone surgery and is currently in stable condition.

After the shooting of Joseph Anderson, officials announced the manhunt for Terran Green. They also announced that there was a Blue Alert for his brother, 37-year-old James Green. Later, James Green was reportedly questioned by officers before they eventually released him.

As per US Marshal T Michael O'Connor, officers tracked Green down to his residence in the Sunset Ridge West, a locality in Humble, Texas. When officers attempted to confront the 34-year-old, he allegedly shot at them, injuring two deputies. One officer sustained a shrapnel wound to his arm, while the other sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

Green continued to barricade himself in his home, and after hours of attempting to hide within the premises, he ultimately surrendered to authorities.

In an official statement made during the manhunt, Texas Governor Greg Abbott condemned Green's actions.

"Texas is first and foremost a law-and-order state, and the perpetrators of this despicable crime must know that justice is awaiting them. Our brave men and women of law enforcement risk their lives to protect their fellow Texans each day they put on the badge in service to our communities, and they deserve to know that they have the full support of the State of Texas," Governor Abbott said.

Abbott continued:

"Working with the Texas Department of Public Safety, we will not stop until these dangerous criminals are brought to justice. Our prayers remain with the Sheriff's deputy and his loved ones."

As per Star Telegram, officials have confirmed that James Green was present at the time of the Wednesday shooting. While he was initially considered a suspect, they have since determined that he was uninvolved in the violence.