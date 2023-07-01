What did The Dog Daddy do? Instagram video controversy explained as YouTuber issues apology 

The Dog Daddy, aka Augusto Deoliveira, is in the news lately because of an Instagram video controversy. In the video, Augusto was seen giving harsh leash training methods to the dogs and internet users reacted to it by saying that it is an unacceptable way to train them. Several people said that he trains the dogs in a certain way that they become submissive and that is not right.

As of this writing, The Dog Daddy's Instagram account is set to private and the video isn't available to preview. That said, it was shared by several social media users on TikTok.

As the video went viral, The Dog Daddy shared an apology video where he said,

"Sometimes it’s really difficult to admit when you’re in the wrong and my behaviour yesterday is completely unacceptable."

He further suggested that he wanted to come online and apologize.

"If you did see that video yesterday and I don’t expect you guys to forgive me, but I want to say that I am genuinely sorry if you did see it."

He concluded the video by saying,

"I really don’t know what I was thinking yesterday and that behaviour is completely unacceptable. I’m very very sorry if you guys saw that. I am going to stop posting for a while and take some time off and I just hope you guys understand."

Social media users reacted to The Dog Daddy's viral video and said "everyone makes mistakes, it takes courage to admit it"

The internet users were quick enough to react to The Dog Daddy's apology video, and they forgave him because they felt he was being honest and apologetic for his actions. Several social media users hailed him for openly talking about it and acknowledging his error.

The Dog Daddy also wrote in the caption of the apology video that once he can log in, he will post a video explaining everything on Instagram since that's where it happened.

He enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, and he said in the video that his account is set to private, and he is unable to log into it.

The Dog Daddy's website says that he provides classes for all dogs of any age above 4 months old

As per their official website, it was mentioned that his group training isn’t the typical puppy class; this class is for all dogs of any age above 4 months old, any breed, and all types of personalities.

It was further mentioned,

"Things that you can expect us to work on are but are not limited to, basic and advanced obedience – leash manners, sit, down, stay, leave it, recall (all more towards advanced, more impressive level) Behavior modification for leash pulling, barking and lunging towards people, other dogs or things, excessive barking, jumping up, anxiety, shyness, and much more!"

Those who didn't like his leash training method are talking about it and are saying that this method should be pulled back.

