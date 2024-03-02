What was Thomas Kingston's cause of death? Gun found near Lady Gabriella Kingston's husband's body after his death at 45

New revelations have now come to light about the death of Thomas Kingston, the 45-year-old financier who passed away on February 25. According to Bristol Live, in the inquest of Kingston’s death, held at a court in Gloucester, it was revealed that he died because of a “catastrophic head injury.”

Four years ago, Thomas Kingston married Lady Gabriella Windsor, the daughter of the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and a member of the Royal family. The wedding was held at the St George Chapel of Windsor Castle in May 2019.

Before his marriage to Lady Gabriella, Kingston had worked in Baghdad, Iraq, as a member of the Diplomatic Missions Unit in the Foreign Office. He was also a close acquaintance of Pippa Matthews – the sister of the Princess of Wales – and the two dated briefly in 2011.

No members of the Kingston family seen at Thomas Kingston's inquest

According to Mirror UK, the circumstances surrounding the death of Thomas Kingston on February 25, were revealed at a short hearing at the Gloucester Court.

In the hearing, Katy Skerrett, the senior coroner assigned to Kingston’s case shared that on the day of his death, Kingston was visiting his parents’ home in the Cotswolds, where he ate lunch with them. Following the lunch, Thomas reportedly disappeared from the house and his parents went out to look for him.

“His father forced entry on a locked out building when no reply could be gained. He found Mr Kingston deceased with a catastrophic head injury. A gun was present near the body. Emergency services were called. Police are satisfied the death is not suspicious.”

Skerrett’s statement further revealed:

“A post mortem has been undertaken by Dr Jones, a consultant histopathologist, and the provisional cause of death has been given as 1a traumatic wound to head.”

The Mirror UK also reported that no members of the Kingston family – including Lady Gabriella Windsor – were seen attending the hearing. Only an official from the Royal household was reportedly present.

Following Kingston’s death in February, Lady Gabriella released a joint statement with the Kingston family to share the news of her husband’s death at 45, sharing how he was “an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all those who knew him.”

Lady Gabriella, who has worked as a writer and contributing editor, is King Charles’ second cousin. Although she’s not a working member of the Royal family, she and the Kingston family are currently supported by the royal household.

The Mirror UK has also reported that no plans for Thomas Kingston’s funeral have been released at this time.