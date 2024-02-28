Did Lady Gabriella Windsor have children? Family, position in succession explored as husband Thomas Kingston passes away at 45

Lady Gabriella Windsor, the British writer and contributing editor recently shared the news of her husband's death through her team. The son-in-law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Thomas Kingston, passed away at the age of 45 on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

On Tuesday, Lady Gabriella, Martin & Jill Kingston, Joanna Connolly, and Emma Murray gave a statement to the public, as per BBC. It said,

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son, and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

Kingston joined the royal family on May 18, 2019, after marrying Lady Gabriella who is currently 56th in the line of succession to the British throne, as per People. The couple did not have any children.

Lady Gabriella Windsor was born on April 23, 1981, in St Mary's Hospital, London, United Kingdom to Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent. She has one older brother, 44-year-old Lord Frederick Windsor.

Lady Gabriella Windsor is not a working member of the royal family. She is 56th in the line of succession to the British throne behind her father, older brother, and two young nieces, as per Sky News. The Lady is related to the Queen through Prince Michael. He is the grandson of King George V and first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on 8, September 2022, as per BBC.

Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor got engaged on the Isle of Sark in August 2018. The couple tied the knot a year later on May 18, 2019, in a grand ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. The occasion was attended by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, as per People.

The couple had a marriage of almost 5 years, however, they do not have any children. Thomas Kingston passed away on Sunday in Gloucestershire. There was a call made to emergency services who arrived at the scene shortly after 6 p.m. The cause of death has not been determined yet, however, no suspicious circumstances or other parties are involved, according to BBC.

A spokesperson expressed that King Charles and Queen Camilla were informed of the news. The palace stated,

"The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."

Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband, Kingston was a chartered financial analyst and the director at Devonport Capital. According to the company's website, he had a bachelor's degree in economic history from Bristol University. The 45-year-old also previously worked at Schroders and Voltan Capital, as per Sky News.