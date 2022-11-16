What did Tiffani Gatson do? Off-duty NYPD cop dies in Rochester murder-suicide

Tiffani Gatson, an upstate off-duty New York police officer, fatally shot one woman and injured another before she died by suicide, Rochester police said in a statement.

On Monday, November 14, Tiffani Gatson, 29, an officer with the Greece Police Department, fatally shot a 27-year-old woman, identified as Angely Solis, and seriously injured another at a home in Rochester, New York. Gatson later turned the gun on herself and took her own life.

Tiffani Gatson has been an officer at the police department in Greece, a suburb of Rochester, in western New York on Lake Ontario, since 2018. Gatson was reportedly the first African American female officer in the Greece police department.

Rochester police said that all three women were found outside the home in Rochester, New York. The unnamed woman, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to a hospital. Police have not released the name of the woman who survived the attack as this is an active investigation. As per the news release, Gatson was reportedly off-duty at the time of the incident.

Tiffani Gatson shot the two women and herself with a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun

news10nbc @news10nbc BREAKING: The suspect in Costar Street murder-suicide Monday has been identified as Greece Police Officer Tiffani Gatson. She is accused of shooting and killing Angely Solis, 27, and wounding another woman. BREAKING: The suspect in Costar Street murder-suicide Monday has been identified as Greece Police Officer Tiffani Gatson. She is accused of shooting and killing Angely Solis, 27, and wounding another woman. https://t.co/PCkI0kMvzd

On November 14, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) responded to a domestic disturbance after they received reports of shots being fired at a residence on Costar Street in Rochester. As per a press release, after officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, Angela Solis, officer Tiffany Gatson, and an unidentified injured woman outside the home. All three sustained gunshot wounds.

Solis was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. Gatson and the injured victim were rushed to a hospital, where the former later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police said the injured woman was expected to recover from the ordeal. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Gatson did not fire her service weapon at the scene after police recovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun that they believe was used in the attack.

Greece Police Department released a statement after Tiffani Gatson's death

Odyssey Academy @GreeceOdyssey ODYs Black History Month Virtual Series continues with Officer Tiffani Gatson of the Greece Police Department. Officer Gatson is the first Black, female officer to serve on the Greece police force. Check out her words of encouragement for our ODY students. #weareodyssey ODYs Black History Month Virtual Series continues with Officer Tiffani Gatson of the Greece Police Department. Officer Gatson is the first Black, female officer to serve on the Greece police force. Check out her words of encouragement for our ODY students. #weareodyssey https://t.co/2OwGCV6ZuJ

Following the incident, the Greece Police Department released a statement condoling the incident. The statement read:

“On behalf of the Town of Greece Police Department, I would like to express our collective sorrow and grief with respect to last night’s events in the City of Rochester.”

They added:

“Unfortunately, we have seen events of this nature occur all too frequently and struggle to find answers in the aftermath. The effects are far-reaching, from those who have lost loved ones to others throughout law enforcement organizations when a police officer commits such a horrible act, to our entire community.”

In a news release, the New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation said they are investigating the incident as required by law when an officer commits a crime.

