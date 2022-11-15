Who is Jarrett Hobbs? All about the Camden County detainee as the video of him getting punched by jailers goes viral online

Jarrett Hobbs, an inmate booked for traffic violations and drug possession charges on September 3, 2022, was violently attacked in custody by Camden County guards. Shortly after his arrest, several officers at Camden County prison barged into Hobbs' cell and repeatedly punched and kicked the inmate in the head.

Following the attack, Hobbs was booked for attacking the officers. He was then charged with aggravated battery, simple assault, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

The horrific incident captured on video was released by Jarrett Hobbs’s Civil Rights attorney Harry Daniels, who demanded a criminal investigation against guards who attacked his client.

Jarrett Hobbs was on probation for a 2014 criminal conviction

As per CNN, Jarrett Hobbs was on probation for a 2014 criminal conviction where he pled guilty to conspiracy to commit banking and wire fraud. On March 24, 2014, Hobbs, the leader of the "Felony Lane Gang," was sentenced to 132 months in prison for stealing millions of dollars from banks using stolen checks and identification.

"Felony Lane Gang," which operated out of Fort Lauderdale, was described as a band of thieves who for more than five years victimized hundreds of people by breaking into their cars and stealing their identities, including bank statements and checkbooks. Jarrett Hobbs was reportedly implicated in the crime after he was identified as the gang leader.

Following the recent incident, Hobbs, who was on probation for a 2014 federal criminal conviction, was reportedly investigated in the federal probation case to determine if he had violated the terms of his probation after being accused of attacking the officers.

The judge's order in October 2022 said a probation officer, who noted that Hobbs had sustained an attack during a confrontation with the guards, testified that the inmate had “punched one deputy in the face while punching another deputy in the side of the head. One deputy sustained a bruised eye and a broken hand as a result of the incident.”

The video that captured the attack on Jarrett Hobbs was obtained by his lawyer after it was submitted as evidence in the federal probation case in October.

In a press release, Daniels said:

“It’s undeniable that Mr Hobbs was approached by jailers and he was assaulted, punched multiple times in the back of his head, kneed in his head and dragged out of his cell. This is a brutal beating, a brutal attack.”

In a statement to First Coast News, the Camden County Sheriff's Office said that the department was investigating the incident. However, officials have not released any further details, citing an active investigation.

The statement read:

"The Camden county sheriff's office has always been an agency that is transparent allowing the public access to all operations of each division. During the investigation, names of all people involved will be confidential until the conclusion of the inquiry."

According to Hobbs’s attorney, his client is presently being held in a prison in North Carolina.

