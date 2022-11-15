WATCH: Video showing detainee Jarrett Hobbs being punched by Camden County jailers sparks outrage online

An attorney for Camden County inmate Jarrett Hobbs is demanding a criminal investigation after security video from the Georgia jail showed his client being violently attacked by officers while in custody in September.

A video released by civil rights attorney Harry Daniels showed several officers in Camden County prison entering Jarrett Hobbs's cell and repeatedly punching the inmate in the head. Hobbs was booked for traffic violations and drug possession charges on September 3, 2022.

Shortly after the attack, Hobbs, who tried to defend himself, was reportedly charged with aggravated battery, simple assault, and obstruction of law enforcement officers. Hobbs, who was on probation for a 2014 federal criminal conviction, was reportedly investigated in the federal probation case after he was accused of attacking the officers.

The judge's order on October 20 said a probation officer, while noting that Hobbs had sustained an attack during a confrontation with the guards, testified that the inmate had,

“Punched one deputy in the face while punching another deputy in the side of the head. One deputy sustained a bruised eye and a broken hand as a result of the incident.”

Hobbs had pleaded guilty in 2014 to conspiracy to commit banking and wire fraud.

Video shows Jarrett Hobbs being beaten by four Camden County Guards inside his cell

The inaudible video obtained after it was submitted as evidence in the federal probation case in October shows a guard entering Jarrett Hobbs's cell. In the video, Hobbs is seen standing by the door before turning towards the bed to pick up objects identified as paper and a sandwich. After the officer enters his cell, he grabs Hobbs by the neck and shoves him into a corner while four other officers enter the cell and start punching Hobbs in the back of the head and neck.

A second video captured outside the cell shows Hobbs being dragged outside his prison by the officers, who then hurl him against the wall. Hobbs continues to struggle against the onslaught before he is pinned to the ground. In a news release, civil rights attorney Harry Daniels said:

“It’s undeniable that Mr Hobbs was approached by jailers and he was assaulted, punched multiple times in the back of his head, kneed in his head and dragged out of his cell. This is a brutal beating, a brutal attack.”

Attack on Jarrett Hobbs infuriates people on social media

"HORRIFIC! This video shows Camden County, Ga, corrections officers brutally beating Jarrett Hobbs. Camden County Sheriff's Office must provide answers and action. These officers MUST be held accountable!"

Daniel wasn't alone in condemning the incident that sparked outrage on social media. Another civil rights attorney, Ben Crump, seemingly horrified by the incident, said that the officers should be held accountable for their actions. In a statement via Twitter, Crump said:

“HORRIFIC! This video shows Camden County, Ga, corrections officers brutally beating Jarrett Hobbs. Camden County Sheriff's Office must provide answers and action. These officers MUST be held accountable!”

Several netizens have also expressed their disappointment and rage over Hobbs being unceremoniously attacked by officers sworn to uphold the law. A Twitter user wrote: "The way my heart aches for #JarrettHobbs. That's kind of hate and brutality cannot be reformed. White supremacy has rotted law enforcement at the root and while I don't believe in defunding, there's a very specific set of people that should never be allowed to wear a badge."

Several netizens have also expressed their disappointment and rage over Hobbs being unceremoniously attacked by officers sworn to uphold the law.

While demanding justice for the inmate, a Twitter user by the name Ms Mamas said how heartbreaking the video was.

While demanding justice for the inmate, a Twitter user by the name Ms Mamas said: "Justice for Jarrett Hobbs this video was so heartbreaking and hard to watch! Ain't no explanation they red to be fired and thrown in jail ASAP!!!"

Another user mentioned that racial discrimination is still prevalent in society.

Another user mentioned that racial discrimination is still prevalent in society, writing: "Black Americans are being assassinated, starved, in southern jails, 'Detention' facilities! Please stop these atrocities! Jarrett Hobbs 41, suspended license, and possession, beaten by officers in Camden Ga! Beaten, sent to isolation for 15 days, he is now"

Another user wrote: "the Jarrett Hobbs video is sickening… could barely watch the whole thing these cops need to get prosecuted immediately."

According to Daniels, Hobbs is still being held in prison in North Carolina. The Camden County Sheriff's Office has not released the names of the officers involved in the attack. However, officials said that the video is presently being reviewed by the department.

