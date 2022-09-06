Who was James Yeager? Tactical Response trainer passes away

Popular Tactical Response trainer James Yeager recently passed away on September 2. He was a firearms trainer, media personality, and former law enforcement officer.

He suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis for a long time, although there is no confirmation that this played any role in his death. He was diagnosed with the disease six months ago and one of his fans revealed that he lost his upper body strength and slowly lost his voice and ability to breathe as well.

Lexo @lexo_usa Great man left us, my friend, mentor James Yeager came to Ukraine and trained Ukrainians how to effectively kill orcs, his work of force multiplication is live and well. I will celebrate your life James! Great man left us, my friend, mentor James Yeager came to Ukraine and trained Ukrainians how to effectively kill orcs, his work of force multiplication is live and well. I will celebrate your life James! https://t.co/S1jj7RHiaa

Jack Carr @JackCarrUSA

“This is James Yeager for Tactical Response reminding you that your responsibility to be ready for the fight, never ends.” #RestInPeace The world is a little less dynamic and exciting today. Rest easy, brother.“This is James Yeager for Tactical Response reminding you that your responsibility to be ready for the fight, never ends.” #JamesYeager The world is a little less dynamic and exciting today. Rest easy, brother. “This is James Yeager for Tactical Response reminding you that your responsibility to be ready for the fight, never ends.” #JamesYeager #RestInPeace https://t.co/aosld8M9TR

Yeager stopped making YouTube videos after losing his voice, and he later confirmed his disease on the platform through a video in June 2022, titled ALS Update And Fundraiser.

James' exact cause of death is yet to be revealed and detailed information on his funeral shall be disclosed soon.

Everything known about James Yeager

James Yeager was a firearms trainer when he started his career in 1994 (Image via SOLibertarian/Twitter)

Although his date of birth remains unknown, James Yeager was a familiar name among the public. His last mission was during the spring of this year when he trained 150 soldiers in Ukraine. He traveled to Kyiv with his team when the city was around 95% surrounded and bombed daily and also provided training to those who required it.

Yeager also went to the Bundy Ranch in 2013 to offer protection to Cliven Bundy and his family from the violent overreach of the US government. He was on two Protective Security Details in Baghdad, Iraq, from 2004 to 2005 and his team was tasked with protecting eight Iraqi Election Commissioners during the violent pre-election, election, and post-election.

Yeager's team had to take care of the physical security of their offices at the Interim Iraqi Government Building and they got the opportunity to work with the Gurkhan Guard Force.

James Yeager had to work as a media liaison and coordinate with the building and compound's security forces alongside the two U.S. Army Force Protection groups for the area. He helped in the planning, advances, coordination, and execution of several meetings, plane rides, helicopter shuttles, conferences, and trips taken up by the eight commissions to set up and finish the electoral process.

He was a Patrolman and K-9 handler for the Big Sandy Police Department from 1996 to 1998 and was chosen to be the Big Sandy Mayor to be the Chief of Police in 1998. He continued to work in that position until 2000 and was soon promoted to Deputy at the Benton County Sheriff's Office. He was a patrol and Tactical Team leader and trainer for the Multi-Agency Crisis Response team.

Yeager was the Vice President of a popular tactical gear company until 2004 and was the Firearms and Tactics Instructor at the Camden Police Department and the Sergeant over the Reserve Unit from 2002 to 2009. He then worked with many Drug Task Force units and Narcotics squads in local departments from 1992 to 1996.

James Yeager was initially a firearms trainer in 1994 and was a mentor to many individuals, tactical teams, and Special Forces. He was a certified expert witness for firearms, tactical training, and the use of force. He also wrote for several magazines like S.W.A.T., Southern Lawman, STUFF, and more. He was the author of a book on high-risk civilian contracting and produced several instructional videos.

He was featured on the cover of a number of magazines and TV shows as well, like One Man Army, Snipers Inc, Student of the Gun, Friends of the NRA TV, and more. He appeared in two motion pictures – Daylight's End and Cherokee Creek. He is survived by his family members, whose identities remain unknown, and more detailed information on his personal life is yet to be revealed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes