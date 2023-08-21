What is the TikTok Rizz Party? Event poster leaves netizens in a frenzy

A photograph of a flyer to the so-called TikTok Rizz party which was allegedly held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, is going viral, leaving netizens wondering if it was a legitimate event. The flyer pointed out that the party was open to anyone over the age of 18 and would be held at Crave Restaurant and Bar located at 2001 East Fowler Avenue in Tampa, Florida.

According to Urban Dictionary, rizz is a shortened slang term for charisma, used to describe the quality of being charming. If someone has rizz, it means they are charming and a smooth talker, especially while flirting.

However, on closer inspection, several details in the flyer seemed suspicious, raising concerns. It indicated that rapper Lil Durk would be performing at the party but the musician never advertised performing at the event. Many wondered if the coordinator set it up to draw in a larger crowd at their event.

The rizz party was not sponsored by TikTok, as believed by many, but by a company called Token. Many speculated whether the poster intended to market that the event would play TikTok-famous songs.

Additionally, Crave Restaurant and Bar, which has hosted several such events in the past, has not promoted any event named TikTok rizz party on its social media pages. This led many to believe that no such event took place and the flyer was shared just to gain traction.

TikTok rizz party creates waves online, internet users share reaction memes

While it was clear no TikTok rizz party ever took place, netizens seem to be joking about attending the party and sharing hilarious memes related to the event:

Who is Lil-Durk?

Durk Derrick Banks a.k.a. Lil-Durk was born in October 1992 in Chicago. He is known for his songs All My Life, Broadway Girla, Viral Moment, and What Happened To Virgil. The singer gained prominence and a cult following in 2013 when he released his Signed to the Streets mixtape series.

In 2010, Lil Durk formed a collective and record label called Only the Family. Artists like King Von, Doodie Lo, and Booka600 have been associated with the label.

Lil Durk has not commented on the TikTok rizz party at the time of writing this article.