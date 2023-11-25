What is TikTok's Orange Peel theory? Viral relationship test claims it can prove signs of true love

People on social media are putting their relationships to the test with the Orange Peel theory. It is going viral on TikTok these days, mainly focusing on how thoughtful your partner can be in your relationship.

The theory suggests that if your partner peels an orange for you without you asking for it, it is a sign of true love and care.

The trend started when a Tiktoker (@things.i.cant.sen) posted 16 video slides on November 4, 2023. The right choice of audio was used — soundbites from the interlinked scenes in Blade Runner 2049 made it more emotional. Within four days, it gained about six million plays and one million likes and is currently at 14.7 million views with 2.5 million likes.

Trendsetter of Orange Peel theory (Image via TikTok/@things.i.cant.sen)

The Orange Peel theory is "not literally" about peeling an orange

The theory goes beyond just peeling an orange. It tells if your partner loves to do little things such as doing the dishes, helping with budgeting, cooking a favorite dish, or simply getting you a bouquet to brighten your day, then they are a keeper.

The Orange Peel theory cannot necessarily be linked with only romantic relationships but with any relationship. It could be a mother-daughter duo, sister-sister love, and more.

A TikToker (@neanotmia) explained the theory:

"It might not literally be about peeling the orange. They might be asking you for a small favor to see your reaction, and how are you going to make them feel when they ask you to do that for them?"

It must be noted that there is no actual scientific evidence to prove that the Orange Peel Theory really is a test of true love.

The trend went surprisingly viral on TikTok because of the conversation posted by @things.i.cant.sen. In it, one person messaged the other that they "miss when you would peel my oranges for me in the morning."

In response, the other person asked:

"Did you learn how to do it yet?"

Their ex then revealed that they hadn't, adding that they "still get juice all over and stab my nails too deep," prompting the other person to reply:

"You'll figure it out someday."

Trendsetter of Orange Peel theory (Image via TikTok/@things.i.cant.sen)

Sometime later, the ex who was initially unable to peel oranges, texted:

"I peeled my orange today."

Sadly, the iMessage bubble was green, depicting that the contact had been removed from the iMessage.

Many connected with the story. While some cried over their exes, others were thankful for having someone who could peel oranges for them:

AITAH shared her break-up story over the Orange Peel theory (Image via Reddit/BestofRedditorUpdates)

A TikTok baker, Jenna (@jennaskates), also participated in this theory and went viral when she posted a video of her boyfriend giving her containers of separated egg whites and yolks.

Explaining why her boyfriend did it for her, the baker stated:

"And this man took time to pre-separate the egg whites from the yolks for me. He saw me! Never thought egg white would make me cry."

Social media users worldwide are now adding their experiences to this Orange Peel theory trend.

However, as mentioned before, this theory is mere conjecture and there is no scientific evidence to prove that it actually is a test of true love, as is being claimed by many online.