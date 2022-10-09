“What a time we’re living”: Mila Kunis opens up on Oscars standing ovation for Will Smith after Chris Rock incident

American actress Mila Kunis revealed how she and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, did not stand for Will Smith after he won an Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards.

In C Magazine's new cover story, the 39-year-old star revealed that she was "shocked" to see how several people stood up for him when he received the award for King Richard minutes after he slapped Chris Rock on live television.

"Not standing up, to me, was a no-brainer, but what was shocking to me was how many people did stand up. I thought, 'Wow, what a time we're living in that rather than do what's right, people focus on doing what looks good.' It's insane to me."

The infamous incident occurred on March 28, 2022, during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Chris Rock took over the stage to present an award for Best Documentary when he looked over at the crowd and made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you.”

Jada has alopecia, an autoimmune disease that can cause hair loss, and shaved her head last year. She has also been vocal about her journey with the disease. After Rock made the joke, she could be seen rolling her eyes at the joke.

Will Smith then stood up, walked to the stage and smacked the comedian right across his face on national television. Chris Rock could be seen visibly shocked after the slap, and said:

“Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me.”

After Smith returned to his seat, he was then heard yelling:

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.”

In response, Rock, who looked seemingly flustered, said:

“I'm going to...”

Mila Kunis stated that she wants to be a "leading example" for her kids

Speaking about the incident during her interview with C Magazine, Mila Kunis spoke about how she tried to set a better example for her kids.

“The idea of leading by example only makes sense when you actually have someone to lead. We have our tiny little tribe here at home, and never once do I want to tell them to do something if I'm not willing to do it myself.”

Mila Kunis shares two kids with husband Ashton Kutcher, daughter Wyatt (8) and son Dimitri (6).

After Will Smith won his first ever Oscar for his role in King Richard, he was severely criticized for his impulsive physical actions against Rock.

Soon after, the Men in Black actor took to his Instagram handle to issue a formal apology to the comedian and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The committee banned him from attending its events for the next 10 years.

Professionally, Mila Kunis recently appeared in Mike Barker's mystery drama, Luckiest Girl Alive.

