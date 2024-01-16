What time will Chicago PD season 12 episode 1 premiere? Plot, trailer, and more 

The biggest part of creator Dick Wolf’s overall TV legacy, Chicago P.D. will soon return to screens worldwide with the premiere of Season 11. The NBC drama series will return after Season 10 concluded back in May 2023.

The show will return to its original 8 pm ET timeslot on NBC on Wednesdays, and will also see its episodes being streamed on Peacock the following day. A teaser that was initially released on January 9 gave fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the new season, with a range of fan-favorite characters set to return. Here, we look at everything that is known about the upcoming Chicago PD Season 11.

Chicago PD Season 11 Episode 1 to come out on January 17

Wednesdays have traditionally been action and drama-packed for NBC fans, and that is something that will continue soon. Apart from new episodes of Chicago PD Season 11, Chicago Med and Chicago Fire will also see their new episodes being released on the same day.

Chicago PD's teaser in itself, released on January 9, only offered a glimpse at the characters who can be expected to be majorly involved and revealed only some details about the plot of the season itself.

However, the moving, action-packed trailer promised the return of all major fan-favorite characters, as more drama amidst the members of the Chicago Police Department. The teaser also hinted at the kind of crimes and difficult situations the cast members might find themselves under, in the coming episodes.

Ranging from a hostage situation to a fire, a variety of crimes can be expected to unfold in the city of Chicago during Chicago PD Season 11 of the popular series.

The cast sees Jason Beghe leading the ensemble as Hank Voight. He will again be joined by the likes of LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, Marina Squerciati, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar. The biggest update concerning the cast has come in the form of the departure of Tracy Spiridakos as Detective Hailey Upton.

Although the network and the teaser remained tight-lipped on what fans can expect, the series is set to continue from where it left things in Season 10. Jay Halstead had quit his job while Adam Ruzek was seen struggling for his life in the Season 10 Finale, and Season 11 of Chicago PD can be straightaway expected to pick things up.

The synopsis for Season 11 promised organized crimes related to drug trafficking, and murder, with Dante Torres expected to be the new face on the show.

Directed by the likes of Chad Saxton and Carl Seaton, Season 11 will see only 13 episodes, with the first 3 titled Unpacking, Retread, and Safe Harbor.

Hence, as things stand, fans can expect new episodes of Chicago PD to be released every Wednesday, following the Season 11 premiere on January 17, 2024.