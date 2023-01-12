What time will Hell’s Kitchen season 21 episode 11 air on FOX? 21st annual blind taste test challenge and more

Fox's popular reality TV competition series, Hell’s Kitchen season 21, is all set to return for a brand new episode in less than a day. This week, the contestants will face the ultimate blind taste challenge and put their pallets to the test.

Episode 11 of Hell's Kitchen season 21 will be released on Thursday night, January 12, 2023 at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on FOX.

The famed reality TV series features popular chef Gordon Ramsay as he puts aspiring chefs through difficult challenges and dinner services at his Hollywood restaurant of the same name.

Last week, the contestants were tasked with making their version of elevated tacos, all in under 40 minutes. This week, the chefs will undergo a whole new rigorous challenge where someone will be eliminated.

With little to no time left for the forthcoming installment to air, here's everything you need to know about Hell's Kitchen season 21, episode 11.

21st Annual Blind Taste Test - Hell’s Kitchen chefs put their pallets to the ultimate taste test in season 21, episode 11

In this season, season 10 winner Christina Wilson serves as the Red team's sous-chef. Meanwhile, season seven runner-up Jason Santos serves as the Blue team's sous-chef.

Titled 21st Annual Blind Taste Test, the official synopsis for episode 11 of Hell’s Kitchen season 21 reads:

"Chefs face the ultimate test of their individual pallets in the 21st annual blind taste test challenge; actor Eric McCormack and professional baseball player Justin Turner attend the dinner service for their respective charities."

The Top 8 contestants will be serving it up for a special cause. This week, two guests appear on the show. They are none other than actor Eric McCormack and Baseball player Justin Turner, who will be attending dinner service at Hell's Kitchen for charities of their own.

Prior to the release of the episode, the series shared a sneak peek on social media, teasing fans as to what they can expect. The show teases a lot of drama accompanied by delicious food.

Here's a brief recap of what happened last week in Hell’s Kitchen season 21 episode 10

Last week, after finishing dinner service smoothly and swiftly, the Red team won the challenge. The Blue team was up for elimination and had to nominate two contestants. They nominated Abe and Sakari. After Gordon heard their pleas, the famed chef eliminated Abe for his inconsistent service. But he did praise him for his determination.

Meanwhile, the Red team got to spend the day making gourmet tacos with Trejo. Since they lost the challenge, the Blue team had to shuck crates of corn.

With Hell’s Kitchen episode 11 set to air in less than a day, viewers will have to wait and see what drama unfolds in the kitchen between the contestants. If you're curious to know whether the Blue team's losing streak ends, stay tuned.

Hell’s Kitchen season 21 airs every Thursday night at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on FOX. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

