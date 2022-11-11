Hell's Kitchen Season 21: Why are fans having mixed reactions towards Alyssa's elimination in episode 6?

Fox's Hell's Kitchen Season 21 returned for an all-new episode on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8 pm ET and was nothing short of entertaining. After escaping elimination last week, the red and blue teams were extra cautious this week. Sadly, two talented chefs' time in the kitchen came to an end. One amongst them was Alyssa.

Titled Til Chef Do Us Part, episode 6 of Hell's Kitchen featured Gordon Ramsay showing contestants wedding photos of the cooks who were married. Following this, the chef revealed that this week, the challenge was to create a wedding menu for season 20's winner Trenton Garvey and his fiancé Macy.

The couple had asked for Southern dishes with good seasonings. The team had 45 minutes to prepare their dishes.

Sadly, while the cooks tried to give their best, there were moments when their nerves got the best of them, and that's what happened to Alyssa this week. It may have been the pressure of the competition or the round that got to her, and she found herself scatterbrained and nervous. This resulted in her being nominated along with Sommer by the Red team.

Although Gordon saved Sommer, it was the end of the road for Alyssa. Upon witnessing the Hell's Kitchen contestant's elimination, fans took to social media to share their opinions. While some were shocked to see Alyssa go, others claimed that she deserved to go home. A few fans also added that they didn't want Alyssa to get eliminated.

Fans on Twitter have mixed reactions to Alyssa's elimination in Hell's Kitchen, episode 6

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Alyssa lacked self-confidence and hence, needed to be eliminated. A few fans shared that Sommer should've been the one who got eliminated because he ruined the chicken.

Others shared that they predicted that the Hell's Kitchen contestant was going to get eliminated and that they like her. A few others added that they were shocked.

Ready-To-Bake @candyelement

And Alyssa for that matter.

Good eliminations tonight!

#HellsKitchen Glad to see Billy go home.And Alyssa for that matter.Good eliminations tonight! Glad to see Billy go home.And Alyssa for that matter. Good eliminations tonight!#HellsKitchen

Leslie Frazier @LB_frazier I agree. Alyssa was her own worst enemy. I do think she could be better if she got the chip off her shoulder #hellskitchen I agree. Alyssa was her own worst enemy. I do think she could be better if she got the chip off her shoulder #hellskitchen

Chris Garton @CJGBassMan Wow, I was confident Alyssa was going to go all the way. But we know it’s a competition. #HellsKitchen Wow, I was confident Alyssa was going to go all the way. But we know it’s a competition. #HellsKitchen

MommyFrazzled @MFRZProductions Alyssa always comes off as meek. U can't run one of his eateries. #HellsKitchen Alyssa always comes off as meek. U can't run one of his eateries. #HellsKitchen

T @yungboiiT2K Billy and Alyssa, see ya wouldnt wanna be ya #HellsKitchen Billy and Alyssa, see ya wouldnt wanna be ya #HellsKitchen https://t.co/IiInnPaBll

Linda @mzcaramelbunni Oh wow Alyssa getting sent home was a shock. #HellsKitchen Oh wow Alyssa getting sent home was a shock. #HellsKitchen

Heidi Monique @CousinSugarfoot Alyssa needs to go home, she is not ready at all #hellskitchen Alyssa needs to go home, she is not ready at all #hellskitchen

Brunette Bombshell @HannahKCarson24 I knew it was going to be Alyssa. I liked her though #HellsKitchen I knew it was going to be Alyssa. I liked her though #HellsKitchen

ᵒʷˡᵉᵉᵃˡᵉᶜᵏᶻᵃ 🐂 @owleealeckza Dang finally. Alyssa had trouble with confidence & Billy has been a mess. #HellsKitchen Dang finally. Alyssa had trouble with confidence & Billy has been a mess. #HellsKitchen

🦃🏈Leslie🍂🍗 @grouchyhugz

She has no self confidence

#HellsKitchen Alyssa needs to goShe has no self confidence Alyssa needs to goShe has no self confidence#HellsKitchen

Here's a brief recap on what happened this week on Hell's Kitchen, Season 21, Episode 6

Team Red's Alyssa found herself under an incredible amount of pressure and was so nervous that she couldn't even prepare her collard greens. Embarrassed and fed up, Gordon kicked the Blue and Red team out of the kitchen and asked them to choose two people from each team they wanted to put up for elimination.

The Red team nominated Alyssa and Sommer for elimination. The Blue team nominated Billy and Abe for elimination. Ultimately, when it was time to decide who was going home, Gordon Ramsay revealed that Billy was the first one to be eliminated this week. The next contestant to be eliminated was Alyssa.

After eliminating the two contestants, Gordon Ramsay said,

"It’s so sad that on Trenton and Macy’s wedding day I have to say ‘I don’t’ to both Billy and Alyssa."

Hell's Kitchen airs every Thursday night at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT only on Fox. Readers can check local listings for more information.

