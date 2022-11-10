Why didn't Hell’s Kitchen season 21 episode 6 air last week? New release date, plot, and more

Hell’s Kitchen season 21 is set to return with its sixth episode this week, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. The upcoming episode was initially supposed to air on November 3 but had to be postponed as FOX network rearranged show schedules to air World Series 2022. As a result, a lot of shows missed their air time, including the Gordan Ramsey show.

Episode 6’s synopsis reads:

"Season 20 winner Trenton Garvey and soon-to-be-wife, Macee, enter the kitchen and challenge the contestants to create their upcoming wedding menu. It's a once-in-a-lifetime challenge when they find out who the dinner service is for."

Hell’s Kitchen’s upcoming episode will now air on Thursday, November 10, at 8 pm ET on FOX.

What will happen in the upcoming episode of Hell’s Kitchen?

Gordan Ramsey and the chefs from Hell’s Kitchen are set to return to screens after being absent last week, and the head chef is ready to make up for the lost time. Joining him in the kitchen is someone who has been in the contestants’ shoes and is familiar with the kitchen and the show’s setup.

Trenton Garvey, season 20’s champion, needs the contestants’ help to plan his wedding day. Joining him on the show will be his wife-to-be, Macee, as the two have the chefs prepare a wedding menu.

The episode is titled, Til’ Chef Do Us Part and will feature the couple but also very special guests who the Hell’s Kitchen contestants must cook for as part of their dinner service challenge. However, that’s not the most eventful part of the day. The Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages chefs must give it their all and leave no stone unturned to survive elimination.

Last week, nobody was sent home, so the upcoming episode may feature a double elimination.

As part of season 21, the teams are divided based on their age, with one team consisting of people in their 20s and the other in their 40s. While the teams aren’t unfamiliar with planning menus, wedding menus must be specific and right to add to the magic the couple seeks on one of the most important days of their lives.

It will be interesting to see if the less experienced chefs will be able to conquer the upcoming challenge and save themselves from elimination.

Previously on the show

Hell’s Kitchen season 21 episode 5, titled, Breakfast 911, aired on October 27, 2022. The chefs were woken up by a fire alarm and rushed outside to see a team of firefighters at their door.

The two teams were tasked with a breakfast service for the first responders, and the team that sent out their dishes first won. In short, both teams had salads, juices and potatoes, and a breakfast entree of their choice.

The Blue Team chose a steak for the breakfast entree, while the Red team chose pancakes. Both teams lost their balance in the middle, but eventually, the Red Team came out on top, despite it being a close call.

The dinner service required the teams to prepare a meal for A-Listers. At the end of the service, the Blue Team was required to nominate three chefs for elimination. Vlad, Billy, and Alejandro faced elimination, however, Gordon Ramsey decided not to send anyone home.

Tune in to FOX on Thursday, November 10, to see what happens next on Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages.

