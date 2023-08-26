What did Timothy Taratchila do? Americana's toilet evacuation bomb threat sparks hilarious reactions online

A bomb scare spread like wildfire in Glendale when 22-year-old Timothy Taratchila left a graffiti-covered toilet at a shopping center. Also, he added a note to it, claiming it was an explosive device. According to Glendale police, this incident happened on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the Americana at Brand shopping center.

However, cops were quick enough to take action, and they arrested Timothy Taratchila for making the false bomb threat. Police reported that around 8 p.m., they discovered the explosive item note.

Currently, pictures and videos of the graffiti-covered toilet are doing the rounds on the internet. Two skulls and the word "attempt" were written on the toilet, as can be seen in the pictures.

Timothy Taratchila is the alleged culprit of the incident

The 22-year-old, Timothy Taratchila, from California, was allegedly behind the bomb scare. As the authorities were going through the surveillance footage, they came across the footage of Taratchila, and he was identified as the main suspect in this.

Police also reported that because of the fake bomb scare, the shopping center was quickly evacuated, and after three hours, police declared that the toilet was safe and that it was just a prank.

The police also released a statement in which they said:

"As the LASD bomb squad meticulously worked through their scene safety protocols, officers searched for the suspect."

Police further said that the suspect was found and is currently held at the Glendale Police Department in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Social media users called the toilet evacuation bomb threat hilarious

As internet users came across the news of this incident, they started reacting to it. Several social media users said they don't know how to react to this news. Others said that they did not have a suspicious toilet on their 2023 bingo card, but here it is.

Also, it is not the first time someone has tried to spread a fake bomb scare. Earlier, there were numerous instances where kids tried to do this just for fun. However, they ended up in trouble for doing so.

A month ago, a teenager in Missouri was arrested for spreading a fake bomb threat at the Ford assembly plant so that he could get off work early. He said that he did so because his hours were being cut and he was tired of working like a slave.