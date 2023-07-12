"Weird things happening at SPAC": Bomb scare forces emergency evacuation at Noel Gallagher's Saratoga concert

In a shocking turn of events, a bomb threat disrupted a highly anticipated concert at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on Saturday night, causing the venue to be evacuated just moments before Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds were set to take the stage.

The incident occurred at the SPAC venue on July 8 during a musical extravaganza featuring renowned bands such as Metric and Garbage as opening acts.

As the night progressed and excitement built up among the concertgoers, the atmosphere took an unexpected and alarming turn when reports of a bomb threat surfaced, compelling authorities to take immediate action to ensure everyone's safety.

Later, Journalist Jon Campbell confirmed the news and posted on his Twitter handle about "weird things happening at SPAC."

Jon Campbell @JonCampbellNY Weird things happening at SPAC (Saratoga Performing Arts Center, for non locals). The stage was all set for Noel Gallagher. Then a guy came on stage and said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, the show will not continue.” Weird things happening at SPAC (Saratoga Performing Arts Center, for non locals). The stage was all set for Noel Gallagher. Then a guy came on stage and said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, the show will not continue.” https://t.co/EUqZ83IGkD

Bomb threat at SPAC led to Noel Gallagher, Metric, Garbage, and Liam Gallagher being evacuated

The evening had started on a high note as Metric and Garbage delivered electrifying performances, setting the stage for Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. However, just as anticipation reached its peak, the venue was abruptly evacuated, leaving fans disappointed and concerned.

At around 10 pm suddenly, an announcement was made at the SPAC venue stating that the concert was being suspended due to circumstances "beyond our control," leaving attendees a bit confused.

Soon after, NY State Park Police cleared the rumors and confusion, confirming that the response was taken against a bomb threat, which led to the evacuation of concert attendees. NY State Park Police also issued a statement from their Facebook handle, saying:

"On 07/08/2023, The New York State Park Police, New York State Police, Saratoga Springs Police Department, Troy Police Department, and Saratoga County Sheriff's Office responded to a bomb threat at Saratoga Performing Arts Center."

They further added:

"Out of an abundance of caution, the concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center was suspended ‪at 9:40 pm and concert attendees were evacuated without incident. K9s completed a sweep of the venue after the crowd exited, with negative results. This incident is under investigation.‬ This case will be investigated as, Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class D Felony."

Later the band Garbage also issued a statement, However, they said that they were unaware of what happened at the SPAC venue:

“We have no idea what happened tonight,” Garbage posted on its official Twitter channel. “We were just all evacuated and we were concerned for everyone !!! I’m sorry we have no real information. We were just told there was an emergency evacuation!!!!”

Garbage @garbage We have no idea what happened tonight. We were just all evacuated and we were concerned for everyone !!!

I’m sorry we have no real information . We were just told there was an emergency evacuation!!!! We have no idea what happened tonight. We were just all evacuated and we were concerned for everyone !!!I’m sorry we have no real information . We were just told there was an emergency evacuation!!!!

The investigation is currently ongoing as per the police.

Learn more about the artists performing at SPAC Venue

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher is a British musician, singer, and songwriter known for being the former lead guitarist and principal songwriter of the rock band Oasis. He is also a talented vocalist and has released several successful solo albums.

Noel's songwriting skills are highly regarded, and his distinctive guitar playing style has influenced countless musicians. His music combines elements of rock, Britpop, and alternative rock, creating catchy melodies and anthemic choruses. Noel is known for his witty and often controversial personality, making him a prominent figure in the British music scene.

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher is a British singer and songwriter, best known as the lead vocalist of the rock band Oasis. With his powerful and distinctive voice, Liam became one of the most iconic and influential figures in the 1990s Britpop movement.

Known for his swagger and rebellious attitude, Liam's energetic stage presence and raw vocal delivery captivate audiences. After Oasis disbanded, he formed the band Beady Eye before launching a successful solo career.

Metric

Metric is a Canadian indie rock band formed in 1998. Led by vocalist Emily Haines, the band has gained international recognition for its catchy blend of indie pop and new wave influences.

Known for their infectious hooks, clever lyrics, and energetic performances, Metric has released a string of critically acclaimed albums, including Fantasies, and Synthetica. Their music often explores themes of love, society, and personal growth, delivered with a blend of Haines' dynamic vocals and the band's vibrant instrumentation. Metric's unique sound and Haines' charismatic stage presence have earned them a dedicated following worldwide.

Garbage

Garbage is an alternative rock band formed in 1993, consisting of singer Shirley Manson, guitarist Steve Marker, drummer Butch Vig, and bassist Duke Erikson.

Their music incorporates elements of grunge, electronic, and pop, resulting in a distinct and edgy sound. Garbage's breakthrough came with their self-titled debut album, featuring hits like Stupid Girl and Only Happy When It Rains. Shirley Manson's powerful and emotive vocals, combined with the band's innovative production, have garnered critical acclaim. Garbage's ability to create infectious melodies and thought-provoking lyrics has established them as a pioneering force in the alternative rock genre.

The next show at SPAC will be a Kidz Bop show, which is organized by Live Nation.

