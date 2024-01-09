Dallas police are searching for 17-year-old Trevon Darnell Wright in connection to the death of Ikea Hood, a Lancaster High School student who was fatally shot on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Fox News, citing the Dallas Police Department, reported that officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Grambling Drive at about 10:40 am on Sunday. Upon arrival, they found Hood shot by a suspect identified as Trevon Darnell Wright, who fled the scene.

Police who are looking for the suspect said an arrest warrant has been issued for Trevon Darnell Wright on a murder charge.

Trevon Darnell Wright shot Ikea Hood three weeks after she gave birth to a baby girl named Ice Lynn

A manhunt is underway for suspect Trevon Darnell Wright, accused of killing 17-year-old High School student, Ikea Imari Hood. Police who are exploring the circumstances that led up to the shooting, said the suspect shot the teenager three weeks after she gave birth to a baby girl named Ice Lynn, True Crime USA reported. In a press release, the Dallas Police Department noted:

“The suspect left the location. DFR responded and the victim died at the scene. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 003614-2024.”

Hood, who went to Lancaster High School, was reportedly a member of the Tigerette Drill Team. Per True Crime USA, the teenager was also a member of the Next Level Community Dance Group. Nyree Preston, who runs Next Level, described Hood as a vibrant spirit devoted to the craft:

"Ikea was really like a dancing daughter to me. Ikea started my program in 2019. She was vibrant, just a radiant smile. She was always laughing, but most of all she was a hard worker. She was always trying to learn the new dance deals, what was needed."

Lancaster school district also issued a statement mourning the loss of the teenager, adding that counselors will be made available for students and staff members impacted by the incident. Lancaster ISD, who said they are saddened by the passing of Hood, added:

"Her death represents a great loss for our district, and we are providing counselling and grief services for students and staff members impacted by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her entire family and the Lancaster High School community."

As police continued to search for Trevon Darnell Wright, in a press release, they urged people with information about the shooting to contact Detective Andrew Knoebel at 469-849-3755 or [email protected].