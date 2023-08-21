What did Tyesha Bolden do? Former Pilgrim Lutheran Church teacher charged with exploiting 14-year-old student

Tyesha Bolden, a 34-year-old teacher at Wisconsin Christian school Pilgrim Lutheran Church, has been accused of having inappropriate relations with an eighth-grade student and then purchasing him a weapon for his fourteenth birthday.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault. Reader discretion is advised

According to a criminal complaint cited in multiple reports, police began investigating Tyesha Bolden on July 25, after the mother of the eighth-grade student reported that her son had been living with his teacher and expressed concerns that the two had been embroiled in a s*xual relationship.

The school, who were notified about the mother’s concerns, reportedly told authorities that Tyesha Bolden was fired after they uncovered explicit photos of the minor student on her phone.

Brown Deer police said that on July 28, the 14-year-old student was stopped by West Allis police, who found a Gen 5 Glock 19 gun and an iPhone in the car. Authorities confirmed that a trace on the weapon revealed that it was purchased by Tyesha Bolden in June 2023.

Investigators reportedly also found several graphic photos showing the two engaged in an inappropriate relationship for months.

Charges against Lutheran Church teacher Tyesha Bolden explored

Milwaukee County prosecutors have charged Tyesha Bolden with second-degree assault and providing a dangerous weapon to a minor. Prosecutors said that Bolden and the victim first met last October at Pilgrim Lutheran School in Wauwatosa. Bolden, who was the victim’s eighth-grade teacher, reportedly obtained his number and sent him multiple nude photos.

The initial inappropriate flirtation escalated into a full-blown physical relationship after the two drove to a Brown Deer park in June 2023 and engaged in intercourse in a wooded area near an archery range. Authorities said that between May and July of this year, the two exchanged more than 2,200 messages.

The victim reportedly told the police that he asked Bolden to buy him a Glock 19 gun at Range USA in Greenfield after they engaged in the s*xual activity. He added that his teacher gave him the gun on his fourteenth birthday.

Following the arrest of one of their former teacher, LUMIN Schools President and CEO Shaun Luehring issued a statement on 12 News and said:

“As a faith-based, Christ-centered network, LUMIN Schools is composed of Christian team members united by our mission. We strive to be a network of schools that is Christian in every sense of the word.

"Therefore, we expect our staff to represent Jesus Christ and the mission of LUMIN Schools – not only in their work but in their personal lives as well.”

The school explained that Bolden’s employment was terminated last month as soon as they were made aware that she engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student.

“LUMIN leadership received information indicating that a Pilgrim Lutheran School teacher violated our standards of conduct.

"Within 24 hours, members of LUMIN’s administrative team met with the teacher and determined there had been a violation of the LUMIN Schools Standards of Conduct leading to immediate termination.”

If convicted, Bolden could be sentenced to up to 43 years in prison.