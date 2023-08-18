What did Derelle Guy do? FDNY firefighter arrested over sharing explicit videos of ex-girlfriend online

An FDNY firefighter Derelle Guy was arrested on Wednesday, August 6, 2023, for allegedly posting an explicit video of his ex-girlfriend on social media. The 34-year-old off-duty firefighter was reportedly taken into custody following a car stop in Brooklyn late Wednesday.

Authorities who stopped Guy discovered that the firefighter, who was driving on a suspended license, did not have insurance on the car. Further investigation revealed that the Guy also faced a complaint from June filed by his ex-girlfriend, who accused him of disseminating an explicit video, also known as revenge p*rn, of her online without consent.

Charges against FDNY firefighter Derelle Guy explored in wake of his arrest

Screenshot via Facebook

On Wednesday, Derelle Guy was arrested and charged with unlawful dissemination/publication of an intimate image, driving with a suspended registration, aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle, violation of local law, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, failure to produce an insurance card, and driving without a license.

The charges were leveled after authorities arrested Derelle Guy for driving on a suspended license while he was off-duty. Shortly after, police found the firefighter was also driving without insurance and faced a formal complaint for publishing intimate images of his girlfriend without her permission.

In 2020, the New York State Legislature passed a law criminalizing the illegal dissemination or publication of an intimate image, also known as revenge p*rn. If convicted, the suspect can face up to a year in jail and incur civil damages.

Meanwhile, the FDNY have yet to respond to the charges leveled against their firefighter Derelle Guy.

The recent arrest of an FDNY official comes amid Rochester firefighter Brett Marrapese being charged with the production and dissemination of several p*rnographic images and videos of children, including some from minors less than 12 years old.

As previously reported, on June 23, 2023, federal prosecutors accused Brett Marrapese of corresponding with more than 100 minors by posing as a teenager. The firefighter then convinced several of them to send him images and videos of themselves.

Marrapese was arrested and slammed with federal charges that include, the production, distribution, receipt, and possession of child p*rnography. At the time, the FBI said that they began investigating the case after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received tips that a person in Rochester was uploading suspected child p*rnography online, first in January 2016 and then again in November 2021.

In March 2023, authorities had a breakthrough in the case after the father of a 13-year-old contacted the police department saying his daughter was communicating with a person using the identity “thatdude_2790” via Snapchat. Shortly after executing multiple search warrants, investigators determined that the account belonged to Brett Marrapese.

Authorities asked anyone who has had an exchange with Marrapese on his alleged Instagram account, "Taylorsimpson2419," or Snapchat account "thatdude_2790" to contact the FBI tip line at (585) 279-0085.