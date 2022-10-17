What did Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming do? Suspect arrested as shooting near Virginia's James Madison University leaves 8 wounded 

On October 16, a mass shooting near the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg, Virginia, left eight people wounded.
As per ABC, the shooting was carried out at approximately 2.20 am by 20-year-old alleged gunman Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming. The victims, who were between 18 and 27, were reportedly not students at the James Madison University Campus.
In an official online post, the Twitter page for the city of Harrisonburg reported that Fleming has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Police on the lookout for more possible suspects
In an official post, local authorities announced that a gunman had fired multiple shots at a gathering.
The initial report stated:
"(a gunman) fired multiple times into a crowd at an outdoor gathering."
Authorities have not yet probed any motives for the shooting. According to CBS, officers are also exploring the possibility that there may be multiple suspects. Officers did note, however, that they believed it was an isolated incident.
A statement read:
"There is not believed to be any threat to the greater community at this time."
In an official statement, James Madison University police chief Anthony Matos summed up the situation.
Matos posted:
"The Harrisonburg community experienced a serious incident that occurred overnight when an unknown individual(s) fired multiple times into a crowd at an outdoor gathering around 2.20 am."
The statement continued:
"While the victims from this incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are not students currently enrolled at James Madison University, it is important to keep them in your thoughts as they recover."
While Matos acknowledged that the victims were not enrolled at the university, he still urged current students to remain cautious.
He said:
"As we are transitioning back to campus from fall break and the weekend, please remember ways to maintain your personal safety. It is important to travel in groups, lock your doors, be aware of your surroundings."
James Madison University Authorities later confirmed that while five victims were treated at Sentara RMH Medical Center, the other three were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center.
In another statement, Harrisonburg Police Department Chief Kelly Warner also announced that her department is still searching for any possibility of additional suspects.
Warner said:
“Our work continues on this case as we investigate all aspects of this incident and determine if any other individuals were involved."
She added:
"I am grateful for the quick response of all of our first responders and the hard work of our officers in identifying a suspect and bringing him into custody.”
The case remains under police investigation.