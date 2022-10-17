What did Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming do? Suspect arrested as shooting near Virginia's James Madison University leaves 8 wounded 

On October 16, a mass shooting near the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg, Virginia, left eight people wounded.

As per ABC, the shooting was carried out at approximately 2.20 am by 20-year-old alleged gunman Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming. The victims, who were between 18 and 27, were reportedly not students at the James Madison University Campus.

Andrew Weinstein @Weinsteinlaw Eight people were shot near the campus of James Madison University in Virginia yesterday and it barely registered as news. In most other countries, that would be a massive story. Here in America, it’s just another day. Eight people were shot near the campus of James Madison University in Virginia yesterday and it barely registered as news. In most other countries, that would be a massive story. Here in America, it’s just another day.

In an official online post, the Twitter page for the city of Harrisonburg reported that Fleming has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police on the lookout for more possible suspects

In an official post, local authorities announced that a gunman had fired multiple shots at a gathering.

AL 🧡 @Ang_Lavine @shannonrwatts This is my daughter’s school, street and block. She was out of town because it is fall break but it just makes me sick to send her back today. @shannonrwatts This is my daughter’s school, street and block. She was out of town because it is fall break but it just makes me sick to send her back today. 😔

The initial report stated:

"(a gunman) fired multiple times into a crowd at an outdoor gathering."

Authorities have not yet probed any motives for the shooting. According to CBS, officers are also exploring the possibility that there may be multiple suspects. Officers did note, however, that they believed it was an isolated incident.

A statement read:

"There is not believed to be any threat to the greater community at this time."

In an official statement, James Madison University police chief Anthony Matos summed up the situation.

Matos posted:

"The Harrisonburg community experienced a serious incident that occurred overnight when an unknown individual(s) fired multiple times into a crowd at an outdoor gathering around 2.20 am."

The statement continued:

"While the victims from this incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are not students currently enrolled at James Madison University, it is important to keep them in your thoughts as they recover."

Pam Uptmor @PamUptmor @shannonrwatts This is now a daily report: someone shooting several people. When will we wise up and begin carefully checking every gun sale, every permit request? @shannonrwatts This is now a daily report: someone shooting several people. When will we wise up and begin carefully checking every gun sale, every permit request?

While Matos acknowledged that the victims were not enrolled at the university, he still urged current students to remain cautious.

He said:

"As we are transitioning back to campus from fall break and the weekend, please remember ways to maintain your personal safety. It is important to travel in groups, lock your doors, be aware of your surroundings."

James Madison University Authorities later confirmed that while five victims were treated at Sentara RMH Medical Center, the other three were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

In another statement, Harrisonburg Police Department Chief Kelly Warner also announced that her department is still searching for any possibility of additional suspects.

Rupert @cleverslut @ABC I don't think the carnage will ever stop. Even where there's just sticks and stones. -- maybe a cycle. @ABC I don't think the carnage will ever stop. Even where there's just sticks and stones. -- maybe a cycle.

Warner said:

“Our work continues on this case as we investigate all aspects of this incident and determine if any other individuals were involved."

She added:

"I am grateful for the quick response of all of our first responders and the hard work of our officers in identifying a suspect and bringing him into custody.”

K-12 School Shooting Database @K12ssdb [Higher Ed]



8 people were shot last night during an off campus party at James Madison University (VA). Shots were fired into the crowd. [Higher Ed]8 people were shot last night during an off campus party at James Madison University (VA). Shots were fired into the crowd. https://t.co/lpifJ3Xjtx

The case remains under police investigation.

