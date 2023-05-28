What did Valeria Mena do? El Paso woman accused of running redlight before fatal Joe Battle crash

On May 21, 2023, 24-year-old Valeria Mena, who was inebriated, was accused of running a red light and crashing into another vehicle which led to the death of 28-year-old Steven Anthony Hernandez. She was apprehended and charged with intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle by the El Paso Police Department.

KFOX-TV reported that during her arrest interrogation interview, Valeria stated that on May 20, around 10 p.m., she went to a rave at a club called 11:11, which is a popular venue in El Paso and the fatal crash took place right before 3 a.m.

Valeria Mena was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, and Judge Nunez ordered a $76,000 split bond.

Valeria Mena has a history of drunk driving convictions

KFOX-TV reported Valeria Mena was driving a 2020 Jeep Wrangler north on Joe Battle, and the victim was the passenger of a 2010 Honda Accord, which was going east on Edgemere and entered the intersection of Joe Battle. Around 2:53 a.m., the collision happened on the 3300 block of Joe Battle and 121000 Edgemere.

El Paso Times reported that the white 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour was driven by 24-year-old Destiny Anastasia Richardson of Northeast El Paso.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers reviewed a surveillance video from a nearby business which revealed that Valeria entered the intersection at a red light causing the T-bone collision.

Law&Crime reported that officers found Valeria, who has two prior drunk driving convictions in the last three years, showed apparent signs of intoxication, including bloodshot/glossy eyes, swaying, odor of alcohol, and unsteady balance.

According to the report by Law&Crime, a responding officer observed that Valeria had a white paper wristband with red stars on her right wrist and a glow stick on her left.

The arrest affidavit states that during her arrest interrogation interview, Valeria Mena said:

"Let’s be honest, yes I’ve been drinking, yes I’ve been drunk, yes."

KFOX14 reported that Valeria refused to take walk and leg stand tests but consented to give a blood specimen.

El Paso Times reported that according to El Paso County court and jail records, she had two previous arrests for driving while intoxicated (DWIs) in January 2020 and May 6, 2022.

According to the report by El Paso Times, Valeria was discharged from her 2020 DWI case after she finished a year of community supervision, including attending DWI school, and received one year in jail, a $500 penalty, 15 months of probation, 60 hours of community service, and a vehicle ignition interlock device, after she pleaded guilty to the 2022 DWI charge.

Bond reduction denied for Valeria Mena

El Paso Times reported that victim Steven Anthony Hernandez was an aspiring local musician known by the name of Stevie Suave, and a GoFundMe fundraiser campaign was created by Briana Lucero, who identified herself as his sister.

KFOX14 reported that on May 23, Valeria Mena had her bond hearing, and a jail magistrate, who believed the bond was appropriate considering prior non-compliance, the circumstances of the offense, and for the safety of the community, denied a bond reduction.

