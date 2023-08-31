What did Vaughn Cannon do? Cleveland county deputy sheriff arrested in shooting death of wife

On Wednesday, August 30, Central Oklahoma Sheriff's Deputy Vaughn Cannon allegedly shot his wife to death. According to KOCO, 41-year-old Vaughn Cannon is under the custody of local law enforcement officers. As of August 31, officials have not disclosed the formal charges he could face.

The local Sheriff's Office has been left shaken since Vaughn Cannon and his wife, Jordan Cannon, were deputies in the same County. As a result, officials have made counselors and chaplains available for any personnel that may require support.

Vaughn Cannon and his wife got into a heated argument before the fatal shooting

According to The Norman Transcript, Vaughn shot Jordan in the early hours of Wednesday, August 3. Jordan and Vaughn Cannon reportedly got into an argument in their Southwest Oklahoma home just after 1 am. Vaughn Cannon allegedly drew a firearm and shot his wife as the domestic disturbance escalated.

At 2 am, first responders arrived at the scene to discover the body of Jordan Cannon. Subsequently, they arrested the suspect without any further major incident. While the disgraced officer was arrested on a murder complaint, authorities noted that he has not yet been charged with homicide.

Chris Amason, the Sheriff of Cleveland County, commented on the impact of the incident. He was particularly upset, as he lost two officers on the day of the fatal shooting.

“This is something no one can begin to prepare for, we ask for your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this devastating event (...) We are actively trying to mend and repair this void that is left at the Sheriff’s office and in our community," Amason said.

As reported by the Oklahoma City Police Department, the incident appeared out of nowhere since the couple had no recorded history of domestic violence.

"The best way we can honor her is not to let her death be in vain. And to remember that domestic violence crosses all professions, socioeconomic lines, gender, and races," Amason said.

According to Norman Transcript, Cannon had an extensive career in law enforcement. Before swearing in with the Cleveland County authorities in 2021, he worked with Canadian County. Jordan also worked in Cleveland County since 2021. She used to serve as a school resource officer before transferring to patrol duty.

The case of Jordan Cannon's murder currently remains under police investigation. Officials have not yet determined the motive behind the shooting nor the circumstances that may have led to the attack.