What did Wayne McKenzie do? Former footballer sentenced to 30 years over running international drug ring

Wayne McKenzie, a former footballer from Manchester, was sentenced to prison on Friday, February 16, for running an international drugs and guns network, BBC reported. According to the news outlet, the Liverpool Crown Court sentenced McKenzie to a 30-year prison term after he was convicted of six offenses.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) found that Wayne and his brother, Craig, were both involved in supplying dealers with cocaine and cannabis across the UK. All the drugs were sourced from Spain, the US, and the Netherlands. Craig McKenzie was jailed for 20 years in October 2023 for drug supply offenses.

This is Wayne’s second prison sentence for drug supply offenses – among others – with the first one being in 2015, after serving, which he was out on license.

Wayne McKenzie was connected to the supply of Class A and B drugs in 2020

Wayne McKenzie (left), and the luxury shoes uncovered from his apartment (Image via NCA, UK)

According to the NCA, Wayne McKenzie was connected to the supply of Class A and B drugs between March and June 2020. His drug ring was evaluated to be £2 million at street value by the agency. While a majority of drugs imported by McKenzie were supplied to the criminal buyers of Manchester and Liverpool, some of his clients were also from London and Wales.

The former footballer, 48, was caught in 2020 when the French Police hacked the EncroChat phone network. The platform, which was used extensively by organized criminals, contained abundant crime evidence, which the French Police shared with law enforcement agencies across the UK, including the NCA.

On the platform, McKenzie was identified to be using two handles – LittleOrchid and RadiantAcid – both of which contained discussions about importing firearms and drugs.

According to the BBC, in the conversations that came to light after the platform was hacked, McKenzie had started smuggling guns in the UK, hidden in chemical waste, which was later “sold straight to kids in London.”

One of the other conversations also revealed McKenzie of being in contact with other “notorious criminals” from Spain and laundering the profit from their crimes. Dean Wallbank, the Operations Manager at NCA, said:

“Wayne McKenzie was prolific in trafficking both drugs and firearms, selling them onto gangs and laundering the profits through notorious criminals without concern.”

“Our investigation has dismantled this family crime group, which brought harm to the streets of the UK. Those streets are safer with him behind bars.”

“The NCA will continue to target those involved in the most serious forms of offending, protecting the public from organized criminals.”

A number of luxury shoes from brands like Jimmy Choo and Dior were uncovered after Wayne McKenzie was arrested and his house was searched. The Judge who sentenced McKenzie described his offense as “very serious,” saying it brought “misery and destitution to local communities.”